OU football: 2022 4-star receiver Nicholas Anderson flips commitment from Oregon to Sooners

Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson flipped his commitment from Oregon to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
Boomer🔴⚪️ @LincolnRiley @CoachSimmonsOU @OU_CoachGundy @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/RSdxP24bIg— Nicholas Anderson (@nicanderson02) November 1, 2021
Anderson is the No. 38 ranked receiver in the 2022 class, and the No. 237 player nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3 recruit attends Katy High School in Katy, Texas.
Anderson, the younger brother of former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, chose the Sooners over the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and USC, among others. He's OU's only receiver in its 2022 recruiting class.
With Anderson's commitment, OU boasts the No. 8 ranked 2022 recruiting class in the nation, and second best in the Big 12 behind Texas.
