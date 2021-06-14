You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2022 4-star receiver Jordan Hudson decommits from Sooners

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2022 wide receiver recruit Jordan Hudson has decommitted from Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Hudson, a four-star recruit who's the No. 24 ranked receiver in the country per Rivals, committed to OU on July 21 of last year.

Hudson was one of three wide receivers in the class, prior to re-opening his recruitment, joined by four-star Talyn Shettron and five-star Luther Burden. 

The 6-foot-1 receiver originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Texas, USC, Baylor and Nebraska. As a junior during the 2020-21 season, Hudson accumulated 808 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games, according to MaxPreps. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

