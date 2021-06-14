OU football: 2022 4-star receiver Jordan Hudson decommits from Sooners

2022 wide receiver recruit Jordan Hudson has decommitted from Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter Monday.
RESPECT MY DECISION 🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/TN8wPX8ZEf— Jordan Hudson🐺 (@d1Jordan3) June 14, 2021
Hudson, a four-star recruit who's the No. 24 ranked receiver in the country per Rivals, committed to OU on July 21 of last year.
Hudson was one of three wide receivers in the class, prior to re-opening his recruitment, joined by four-star Talyn Shettron and five-star Luther Burden.
The 6-foot-1 receiver originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Texas, USC, Baylor and Nebraska. As a junior during the 2020-21 season, Hudson accumulated 808 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games, according to MaxPreps.
