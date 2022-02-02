OU football: 2022 3-star defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas flips pledge from Iowa State, signs with Sooners

Class of 2022 three-star defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas flipped his commitment from Iowa State and signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday.
A monster off the edge. Welcome @thomss_r 🔒https://t.co/MfhqvsnggY | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/r60euEA7Bd— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 2, 2022
Previously, Thomas had been committed to the Cyclones since July 6. The Fort Lauderdale native out of Cardinal Gibbons High School is the No. 407-ranked player nationally and No. 34 edge rusher, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Thomas is also ranked the No. 52 overall player in Florida. He's high school teammates with three-star defensive lineman Ahmad Moton, another Sooners target who ended up signing with Miami on Wednesday.
Thomas chose the Sooners over the likes of Miami (FL), Louisiana State, South Carolina, Kentucky and the Cyclones. Thomas joins three-stars Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts as the Sooners' current defensive line commits for 2022.
