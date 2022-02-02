 Skip to main content
OU football: 2022 3-star defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas flips pledge from Iowa State, signs with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan

Crimson and white Jordan shoes before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2022 three-star defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas flipped his commitment from Iowa State and signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Previously, Thomas had been committed to the Cyclones since July 6. The Fort Lauderdale native out of Cardinal Gibbons High School is the No. 407-ranked player nationally and No. 34 edge rusher, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Thomas is also ranked the No. 52 overall player in Florida. He's high school teammates with three-star defensive lineman Ahmad Moton, another Sooners target who ended up signing with Miami on Wednesday.

Thomas chose the Sooners over the likes of Miami (FL), Louisiana State, South Carolina, Kentucky and the Cyclones. Thomas joins three-stars Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts as the Sooners' current defensive line commits for 2022.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

