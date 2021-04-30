You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2022 3-star cornerback Jayden Rowe commits to Sooners

Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2022 cornerback Jayden Rowe committed to the Sooners on Friday.

Rowe, a Tulsa native, is ranked as three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-3 prospect chose Oklahoma over Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State and eight others.

The Union High School standout is the second in-state commit for head coach Lincoln Riley in the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class, joining four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron of Edmond. 

Rowe is also the second commitment for OU's 2022 recruiting class this month, joining four-star linebacker Kip Lewis.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

