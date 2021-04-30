OU football: 2022 3-star cornerback Jayden Rowe commits to Sooners

2022 cornerback Jayden Rowe committed to the Sooners on Friday.
Every moment is a fresh beginning.#OUDNA 🧬 @LincolnRiley @CoachRoyM @CoachGrinch— Jayden "h2o" Rowe (@H2oJayden) April 30, 2021
COMMITTED... pic.twitter.com/gImUoPtNvI
Rowe, a Tulsa native, is ranked as three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-3 prospect chose Oklahoma over Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State and eight others.
The Union High School standout is the second in-state commit for head coach Lincoln Riley in the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class, joining four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron of Edmond.
Rowe is also the second commitment for OU's 2022 recruiting class this month, joining four-star linebacker Kip Lewis.
