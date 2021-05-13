You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2021 Sooner signee Kelvin Gilliam named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 four-star recruit and Oklahoma signee Kelvin Gilliam was named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year on Thursday.

Gilliam committed to the Sooners last August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound weak-side defensive end chose OU over Penn State and South Carolina. ESPN ranks Gilliam as the fourth-best player in the state of Virginia.

Last season, the Highland Springs product tallied 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The Springers reached the 5A state championship after recording a 9-1 regular season. 

The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Tulane on Sept. 4.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

