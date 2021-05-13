OU football: 2021 Sooner signee Kelvin Gilliam named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year

2021 four-star recruit and Oklahoma signee Kelvin Gilliam was named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year on Thursday.
Congratulations to Highland Springs (@gohshsfootball) standout and Oklahoma (@OU_Football) commit Kelvin Gilliam Jr. as he is named Gatorade VA Football Player of the Year! He is 1st Springer to receive this award. @CBS6 @Kelvin_Gilliam2 pic.twitter.com/NU6zLURB5X— Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) May 13, 2021
Gilliam committed to the Sooners last August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound weak-side defensive end chose OU over Penn State and South Carolina. ESPN ranks Gilliam as the fourth-best player in the state of Virginia.
Last season, the Highland Springs product tallied 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The Springers reached the 5A state championship after recording a 9-1 regular season.
The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Tulane on Sept. 4.
