You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 2021 athlete Caden Hendren commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

The helmet worn by OU against Kansas in 2015. 

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Class of 2021 athlete Caden Hendren announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter late Monday night.

Hendren doesn't have any distinguishing rankings on Rivals.com, with his only Division I FBS offer being from Eastern Michigan. He also had a preferred walk-on opportunity on the table at Oklahoma State, according to OU Insider.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound outside linebacker and wide receiver from Piedmont High School was an Oklahoma All-State selection during the 2020 season. He's also a multipart start, having played basketball and ran track for the Wildcats.

Perhaps one of his most notable games in high school was a 29-20 win over Noble High on Sept. 18. In that contest, he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and made four catches for 65 yards. He also made 14 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and the Daily's sports editor who covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments