OU football: 2021 athlete Caden Hendren commits to Sooners as preferred walk-on

Class of 2021 athlete Caden Hendren announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter late Monday night.
Ready to get to work!! ⭕️‼️#BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/RAYL1jPM7c— Caden Hendren (@HendrenCaden) May 4, 2021
Hendren doesn't have any distinguishing rankings on Rivals.com, with his only Division I FBS offer being from Eastern Michigan. He also had a preferred walk-on opportunity on the table at Oklahoma State, according to OU Insider.
The 6-foot-2, 200 pound outside linebacker and wide receiver from Piedmont High School was an Oklahoma All-State selection during the 2020 season. He's also a multipart start, having played basketball and ran track for the Wildcats.
Perhaps one of his most notable games in high school was a 29-20 win over Noble High on Sept. 18. In that contest, he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and made four catches for 65 yards. He also made 14 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
