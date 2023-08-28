No. 20 OU kicks off its season against Arkansas State in five days and still has position battles ongoing during practice.
The Sooners’ 2023 depth chart is expected to be announced Tuesday and until then, head coach Brent Venables is evaluating every position. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday he’s seen an impressive and deep competition throughout fall camp.
Specifically, at cornerback. While OU returns veteran defensive back Woodi Washington, who started all 13 games in 2022, the other spot is up for grabs with competitors JUCO transfer Kendel Dolby, sophomore Gentry Williams and former four-star prospect freshman Jasiah Wagoner vying.
“I think they've handled it really well,” Roof said. “It's been very competitive and that's a situation that will continue to be competitive. And there's so much we've still got, position battles going on and through this week. Which is a great thing, to have some competitive depth like that.”
Another position group Roof says OU is tinkering with is the defensive line, which returns second team preseason All-Big 12 honoree Ethan Downs and 2022 contributors Reggie Grimes and Isaiah Coe. The Sooners brought in transfers Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest), Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), Phil Paea (Utah State), Davon Sears (Texas State) and Da’Jon Terry (Tennessee).
As for playing freshmen like former five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, Roof isn’t hesitant to throw them in the fire if they earn it.
“Here’s our philosophy on playing freshmen: If you earn the right to play, you're going to play,” Roof said. “Certainly you want to be able to play them in every situation, but that’s our philosophy on them as far as (how much) they're going to play.”
Besides finalizing the depth chart, Roof and Venables are entering their second season together coaching OU’s defense. Roof confirmed Monday that while he calls the plays, Venables changes anything he sees fit mid-game.
“We're in constant communication,” Roof said. “As things evolved, he's done this a long time and been great at it and his input … I love it. I love being a part of a team and I think we've got a great team as a staff and I look forward to coming to work every day.
“ … He has input in everything we do. He's the head coach and he’s a very strong, powerful positive leader. So that's, that's how it goes. A lot of it … if he wants to override something and call something then he does and that's how we roll. It's no different than a lot of places.”
Lebby leaning into Gabriel's dual-threat ability
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is excited to use starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s versatility more in 2023.
According to Lebby, the senior quarterback has flourished during OU’s fall training camp. Gabriel, now entering his second season at OU, finished 2022 with 3,168 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
With a strong offseason, Lebby is ready to see Gabriel display his heightened confidence on Saturday.
“He's got a great edge about him right now,” Lebby said on Monday. “He's incredibly confident, and it's all about the preparation. He's worked incredibly hard. He's put in a ton of time. He has an incredible amount of respect in our locker room, with our staff and with his teammates. I’m excited for him to have the opportunity to walk out there Saturday morning and go play his butt off.”
Where Lebby is planning to utilize Gabriel more is the running game.
Gabriel rushed 89 times for a career-high 315 yards and six touchdowns last season, the most rushing attempts he’s had in his career since 2020, when he had 72 carries for 169 yards at Central Florida.
This offseason, Venables added former five-star prospect freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold to the depth chart alongside Gabriel, Davis Beville and General Booty. With Arnold behind him, Lebby said he has more flexibility to use Gabriel more in OU’s rushing attack.
Lebby still wants to use caution when it comes to Gabriel. He exited Oklahoma’s contest against TCU on Oct. 1, 2022, with a concussion when he scrambled left, slid to the ground and suffered a blow to the head.
The hit caused Gabriel to miss the Sooners’ matchup against Texas a week later, which they lost 49-0.
“I think we'll try to do a great job of taking hits off of him just like we always have,” Lebby said. “We talk about hits on the quarterback as much as anything else. So, Dillon’s going to play free. He's gonna have the ability to go play free.
“There's going to be some things that we'll do differently, but I like where he's at from being able to run the football and do the things that we want him to do throughout (the offense).”
Along with using Gabriel more in the rushing attack, Lebby wants to continue communicating well with the senior quarterback. He said it was something they both did well last season and need to continue in 2023.
“As soon as he comes over and gets the sheet and gets on the phone, those conversations (need to) continue to be as high level as possible,” Lebby said. “Being able to see exactly what he saw, speaking the same language. He does a great job of that. I expect that to continue.”
Gabriel and Lebby are hoping to lead Oklahoma to an improved season after going 6-7 in 2022. Both are aware of the Sooners’ standard, and they want to re-shape the offense into a successful unit in year two.
“He's had a great camp,” Lebby said. “This is a guy that started 36 Games and has had a ton of production. I'm looking for him to be dominant and really well and at a championship level. I expect that and he expects that, so I’m excited for him to get on the grass Saturday morning.”
Offensive line still competing
Lebby made it clear the competition on the Sooners’ offensive line will continue even after OU’s depth chart is announced.
“We've got a little bit of competition (we’re) still working through,” Lebby said. “As we move forward throughout the week, you'll see multiple guys playing.”
Lebby noted the experience the group touts as a reason for the ongoing competition. OU returns redshirt senior McKade Mettauer, who hasn’t missed a start since 2019 and senior Andrew Raym, who started 10 games in 2022 before missing the final three with injury.
The Sooners acquired redshirt senior Walter Rouse from Stanford via the transfer portal to fill the void at left tackle after Anton Harrison was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The trio has started 97 contests combined, and they are expected to add to that number beginning Saturday.
“We feel good about where we're at,” Lebby said. “As you look at (the unit), there's guys who maybe haven't played a ton of ball here, but they have played a whole bunch of ball.”
Redshirt junior Tyler Guyton has emerged as a primary candidate to play right tackle, the spot he made four of his five starts at last season. OU’s most contested battle is seemingly at left guard between Miami (OH) transfer Caleb Shaffer, who started all but one of the Redhawks’ games the past three seasons, and redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd, a former consensus four-star and top-125 player.
As the starters are announced days ahead of the Sooners’ first game, Lebby plans to rotate through multiple players and put the depth of the group on display while upholding OU’s standard for offensive line play.
“We’ve got really good depth in that room,” Lebby said. “Playing well at the line of scrimmage is something we’ve been able to hang our hat on here for a long, long time.”