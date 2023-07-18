OU Daily Twitter spaces podcast: SEC/Big 12 Media Days, recruiting and more

NASHVILLE - OU Daily's Colton Sulley and Louis Raser recap Big 12 Media Days and preview Wednesday and Thursday's SEC Media Days.
First, Big 12 Media Days came and went last week. During his opening statement last Wednesday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark emphasized the conference plans to celebrate OU and Texas during the programs' final season. He also took a subtle jab at the schools' recent recruiting.
OSU's Mike Gundy spoke about Bedlam ending, while Brent Venables focused on improving in 2023, Thad Turnipseed's exit and Danny Stutsman's maturation.
When SEC Media Days began on Monday, LSU running back Josh Williams didn't mince his words when asked about the Sooners and Longhorns' impending SEC entrance. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also spoke on the subject.
When OU and Texas play for the 119th time this fall, the historic game will return to its former name with a new sponsor and be titled the Allstate Red River Rivalry. The Sooners and Longhorns have also begun discussions with the State Fair of Texas to renew its contract, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the OU Daily.
During SEC Media Days on Tuesday, SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid addressed the issue of the horns down gesture with Action Network's Brett McMurphy. OU also landed four-star wide receiver Zion Ragins on Tuesday.
0:25 Recapping Big 12 Media Days
9:50 Nashville plans
10:35 LSU's Josh Williams' comments on OU and Texas joining the SEC
13:40 What SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said about the two programs joining the conference
15:00 Red River Rivalry/Horns down
18:00 OU's hot recruiting
21:00 Previewing the remainder of SEC Media Days