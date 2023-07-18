 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU Daily Twitter spaces podcast: SEC/Big 12 Media Days, recruiting and more

  • Updated
Brent Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

NASHVILLE - OU Daily's Colton Sulley and Louis Raser recap Big 12 Media Days and preview Wednesday and Thursday's SEC Media Days.

First, Big 12 Media Days came and went last week. During his opening statement last Wednesday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark emphasized the conference plans to celebrate OU and Texas during the programs' final season. He also took a subtle jab at the schools' recent recruiting.

OSU's Mike Gundy spoke about Bedlam ending, while Brent Venables focused on improving in 2023, Thad Turnipseed's exit and Danny Stutsman's maturation.

When SEC Media Days began on Monday, LSU running back Josh Williams didn't mince his words when asked about the Sooners and Longhorns' impending SEC entrance. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also spoke on the subject.

When OU and Texas play for the 119th time this fall, the historic game will return to its former name with a new sponsor and be titled the Allstate Red River Rivalry. The Sooners and Longhorns have also begun discussions with the State Fair of Texas to renew its contract, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the OU Daily. 

During SEC Media Days on Tuesday, SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid addressed the issue of the horns down gesture with Action Network's Brett McMurphy. OU also landed four-star wide receiver Zion Ragins on Tuesday.

0:25 Recapping Big 12 Media Days

9:50 Nashville plans

10:35 LSU's Josh Williams' comments on OU and Texas joining the SEC

13:40 What SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said about the two programs joining the conference

15:00 Red River Rivalry/Horns down

18:00 OU's hot recruiting 

21:00 Previewing the remainder of SEC Media Days

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.