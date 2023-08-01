 Skip to main content
OU coach Brent Venables speaks on wife Julie's cancer diagnosis

Brent Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables during Big 12 Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables' wife, Julie, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Venables announced during the Sooners' local media day on Tuesday.

Venables received the diagnosis on June 16 and Julie had surgery on Friday. 

"She had a surgery on Friday morning, and we're hopeful that we got everything and we maybe can avoid further treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy," Venables said. "We'll find that out in the next several days but we think it's not in her lymph nodes, so that's a great thing."

Venables said hearing the diagnosis took him back to January 2005, when his mother began her battle with cancer. He also expressed gratitude for the support they've received since Julie's diagnosis.

"There's no blueprint on how you handle that," Venables said. "(I) appreciate everybody here that has reached out. It's been nothing short of amazing. The group of people that have helped, whether it's the doctors or administration, the people I work with, our staff, our players, our players' parents and certainly so many friends and sooner nation. It's been great."

