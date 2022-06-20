OU Board of Regents to consider adjustments to coaches salaries, new hires

The OU Board of Regents will consider funding for adjustments to coaches salaries and new hires during its meeting Tuesday.
The regents meeting agenda details an annual review of compensation and contract of employment for OU softball coach Patty Gasso, women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, baseball coach Skip Johnson and men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams.
Regents will also consider any necessary adjustments needed to the contracts of OU soccer coach Mark Carr, women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen, men’s tennis coach Nicholas Crowell, women’s golf coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell, volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl, wrestling coach Lou Rosseli and number of assistant coaches, and trainers.
The proposed annual salary of $215,000 will be considered for Leah Beasley who was hired as Executive Associate Athletic Director on April 21. Matt Brady, who was hired as an assistant coach on OU basketball coach Porter Moser’s staff on June 4, will also have his contract considered.
Another proposed item on the agenda includes a sculpture honoring former OU football player and coach John Blake. Blake coached the Sooners from 1996-98 finishing with a 12-22 record and played nose guard under coach Barry Switzer from 1979-82. Blake died in 2020 at the age of 59.
The regents’ public meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on June 21 in the Bird Library Auditorium of the OU Health Sciences Center. The first executive session meets in the same room at 8 a.m. on June 21 and 8 a.m. on June 22.
