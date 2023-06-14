OU Board of Regents approves adjustments to coaches' salaries

The OU Board of Regents approved adjustments to multiple coaches' salaries during its meeting on Wednesday.
Roger Kish, who was hired as OU's head wrestling coach on May 2, and Matthew Mott, who was hired as OU's head women's soccer coach on April 30, received base salaries of $220,000 and $240,000, respectively, through 2028. Beginning in 2024, both salaries will increase by $5,000 annually.
Newly-hired men's basketball assistant coach Arman Gates had his hire approved with a base salary of $250,000 and an initial term through 2024. Gates would receive a bonus of $40,000 if OU were to win the national championship.
The annual review of compensation and contract of employment for women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk, women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen, men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl and women’s and men’s gymnastics coaches KJ Kindler and Mark Williams were also discussed.
Baranczyk's contract was extended to 2028 and her additional outside income was raised from $250,000 to $300,000, increasing her total annual salary to $600,000.
Kindler's contract was extended to 2030 with an annual base salary of $300,000. Kindler's additional outside income was raised from $280,000 to $350,000 and will increase by $50,000 annually beginning in 2024.
Cohen, Williams and Hybl had their contracts extended to 2028. The regents also discussed a potential tailgating policy for home football games and other substantial events.