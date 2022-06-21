OU Board of Regents approves adjustments to coaches salaries, $42 million total budget for Love's Field

The OU Board of Regents considered funding for adjustments to coaches salaries, new hires and Love’s Field during its meeting Tuesday.
The regents approved a total budget of $42 million for the OU softball facility improvements and expansion project, Love’s Field. The stadium is expected to break ground in the coming months and will seat 3,000 people, up from the current 1,600 at Marita Hynes Field.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 ☑️OU Board of Regents approves Love's Field budget. Seat selection process and ticket deposits to begin in the coming months.#HeartOfChampions ❤️ | @LovesTravelStop— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 21, 2022
"It’s happening," OU athletic director wrote in a tweet reacting to the approval. "Thanks to all the players and (OU coach Patty Gasso), as well as coaches/staff/fans through the years that were part of building this elite program. We express our gratitude to the Love Family and many other donors stepping forward to make the new stadium a reality."
The annual review of compensation and contract of employment for OU women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams, soccer coach Mark Carr, women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen, men’s tennis coach Nicholas Crowell, women’s golf coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell, volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl, wrestling coach Lou Rosseli and a number of assistant coaches, and trainers were discussed.
Kindler’s contract was extended to 2028 with an annual base salary of $295,000. Additionally, beginning in 2023, Kindler will receive a $5,000 increase each year throughout the remainder of her contract. Williams’ contract was extended to 2027 and includes a pay raise of $5,000, moving his annual base salary to $250,000.
The most notable change approved during the meeting was the change to Cohen’s contract. Cohen, who led the Sooners to a program-best 2022 National Runner-Up finish, was given a contract extension through 2027 and a $75,000 raise which puts her annual base salary at $210,000. Cohen will also receive a Stay Benefit of $125,000 if she doesn’t voluntarily leave Oklahoma for another program by 2027.
Carr’s contract was extended to 2025 with a pay raise of $5,000, moving his annual base salary to $180,000, while Crowell’s contract was extended to 2026 with a pay raise of $10,000, moving his annual base salary to $159,400. Drouin-Luttrell’s contract was extended to 2026 with a pay raise of $10,000, moving her annual base salary to $140,000, while Gray-Walton’s contract was extended through 2026 with a $9,600 raise, moving her annual base salary to $195,000.
Hybl’s contract, worth $250,000 in total annual compensation, was extended to 2027 with a pay raise of $25,000, moving his annual base salary to $275,000. He will also receive a $10,000 increase each year throughout the remainder of his contract beginning in 2023. Rosseli’s contract of $180,000 in total annual compensation was extended to 2025.
Matt Brady, who was hired as an assistant coach on OU basketball coach Porter Moser’s staff on June 4, also had his contract considered. His hire was approved with a base salary of $250,000 in total annual compensation through 2023, including a bonus of $40,000 for winning the NCAA National Championship.
Another proposed item on the agenda included a sculpture honoring former OU football player and coach John Blake. Blake coached the Sooners from 1996-98 finishing with a 12-22 record and played nose guard under coach Barry Switzer from 1979-82. Blake died in 2020 at the age of 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.