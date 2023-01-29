 Skip to main content
OU basketball's Taylor Robertson surprised by Stephen Curry after breaking NCAA record for career 3-point makes

Taylor Robertson

Redshirt senior guard Taylor Robertson during the game against Iowa State on Jan. 28

 Provided by Jacob Rice/Iowa State Daily

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson received a congratulatory video from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after breaking the NCAA career 3-point record against Iowa State on Saturday.

“(I) just wanted to say congratulations on breaking the all-time … 3-point record,” Curry said in the video. “498 threes, now I know you’re gonna keep adding to that number and probably make it hopefully something that will never be broken.”

Curry made 414 3-pointers on 41.2% shooting during his three-year collegiate campaign at Davidson, to Robertson’s 503 3-pointers, while shooting 44% from deep. Curry also holds the NBA record for most career 3-pointers with 3,282.

Robertson will attend Monday’s matchup between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where she’ll have the opportunity to meet the star guard, who is one of her idols.

Robertson will then prepare for the Sooners’ (16-4, 6-3 Big 12) matchup against TCU (6-14, 0-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

