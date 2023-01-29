OU basketball's Taylor Robertson surprised by Stephen Curry after breaking NCAA record for career 3-point makes

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson received a congratulatory video from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after breaking the NCAA career 3-point record against Iowa State on Saturday.
🐐 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤We told @T_Rob30 that we needed to get a reaction video from her. Little did she know that it was her reaction to a message from her idol, @StephenCurry30! pic.twitter.com/DDk7oHQt0W— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 29, 2023
“(I) just wanted to say congratulations on breaking the all-time … 3-point record,” Curry said in the video. “498 threes, now I know you’re gonna keep adding to that number and probably make it hopefully something that will never be broken.”
Curry made 414 3-pointers on 41.2% shooting during his three-year collegiate campaign at Davidson, to Robertson’s 503 3-pointers, while shooting 44% from deep. Curry also holds the NBA record for most career 3-pointers with 3,282.
Robertson will attend Monday’s matchup between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where she’ll have the opportunity to meet the star guard, who is one of her idols.
Robertson will then prepare for the Sooners’ (16-4, 6-3 Big 12) matchup against TCU (6-14, 0-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.