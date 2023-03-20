OU basketball's season ends with 82-73 loss to UCLA in NCAA Tournament despite 3rd-quarter rally

No. 5-seeded Oklahoma (26-7, 14-4 Big 12) fell to No. 4 UCLA (27-9, 11-7 Pac 12) 82-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles on Monday.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 24 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Ana Llanusa added 15 points with two assists.
OU committed 26 fouls, with senior Ana Llanusa and junior Aubrey Joens fouling out in the closing minutes. UCLA’s 29 fourth-quarter points came from four field goals and 21 free throws.
The Sooners committed 19 turnovers, eight of which came in the first quarter. OU was outrebounded 35-28 by the Bruins.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
OU’s affair with UCLA featured a series of uncanny streaks.
The Bruins struck first with an 11-0 run in the early stages of the second quarter to gain a 32-14 lead. UCLA guard Charisma Osborne, who finished with 36 points, led the Bruins’ charge with 12 of the Bruins’ second-quarter points and grabbed four rebounds.
OU flipped the switch in the second half, erasing its 15-point deficit and taking the lead within five minutes thanks to an 18-3 run of its own. OU shot 10 of 13 in the third quarter and outscored the Bruins 26-12.
Sooners bullied in the paint early, tides turn in second half
The Sooners knew containing UCLA’s robust paint presence would be a tall task.
The Bruins proved OU’s assumptions right in the first half, scoring 20 points in the paint to the Sooners’ eight. UCLA forward Lina Sontag blocked three shots in the first quarter. UCLA’s smothering defense caused OU to shoot 4 for 10 on layup attempts in the first half.
UCLA’s 6-foot-4 forward Emily Bessoir, typically an anchor for the Bruins’ defense, picked up two early first-half fouls. After sitting the majority of the half, Bessoir picked up her third and fourth foul by the 2:41 mark of the third, resulting in her playing for just 13 minutes throughout the contest. Bessoir’s absence allowed the Sooners to make up ground in the paint and cut the Bruins once-large lead.
Sooners’ big three goes down fighting
Trailing 32-14 at the seven-minute mark of the first half, OU hopes of advancing hung by a thread.
The reality seemed to especially settle in for OU’s senior trio of Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams, all of whom were one loss away from their collegiate careers coming to a close. The trio made it apparent that they weren’t going down without a fight and helped lead an uncanny second-half comeback effort.
Llanusa led all Sooners with 10 points in the third quarter on 4 of 4 shooting but fouled out with just under a minute left in the game. Williams added four points and dished three assists amid OU’s uncanny stretch. Williams also scored 12 of the Sooners’ 19 fourth quarter points, including the last 10.
Unlike her teammates, Robertson’s career didn’t end in storybook fashion. UCLA’s defense stymied the all-time leader in career 3-pointers, suppressing her to two points on 1 of4 shooting. Robertson snapped her streak of 74 consecutive games with a 3-pointer dating back to 2021.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
