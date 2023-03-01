 Skip to main content
OU basketball's Madi Williams named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams

Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams during the game against Texas on Feb. 24

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma redshirt senior forward Madi Williams was named a finalist Wednesday for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award, which recognizes the top small forward in the country.

Williams is one of five finalists, alongside Utah’s Gianno Kneepkens, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens. 

Williams could add another award to her resume this season which includes two Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors and being tabbed a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Fans vote on the award beginning March 3 on the The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's website. 

