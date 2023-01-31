OU basketball's Bijan Cortes finding rhythm in 2nd season with Sooners ahead of matchup against Oklahoma State

Bijan Cortes has found a larger role, averaging 17.3 minutes per game in his second season after averaging 11.5 minutes per game as a freshman.
The sophomore guard is averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shooting 46.4% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
Cortes has been given more freedom by Oklahoma coach Porter Moser, and it’s helped boost his confidence. His offensive presence off the bench will be pivotal in Oklahoma’s (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) matchup against Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.
“Coach Moser has given me a little bit more of a leash this year. He's given me all the opportunity,” Cortes, who’s almost doubled his field goal attempts per game, said. “I’m going out there and trying to be more aggressive than last year. I’m also trying to be more vocal (in the) point guard spot, trying to be noticed out there.
“I think I’m being more confident with my game. I’m getting adjusted and accustomed to everything, so it’s all just falling into my hands perfectly this season.”
Cortes' impact has been felt by Moser. He presents the second-year head coach an opportunity to experiment with three guards, especially when he’s looking for a downhill approach from his offense.
Moser will often feature him alongside freshman Milos Uzan and senior Grant Sherfield, OU’s starting guards. Sherfield is Oklahoma’s leading scorer, averaging 17 points per game, and Uzan can score, but has a larger role as a facilitator, dishing 3.3 assists per game.
Cortes noted his extended contributions puts less pressure on the starting guards, but it also brings a blend of playmaking and scoring. Moser added Cortes’ motor allows the offense to have a nice pace alongside the bench unit.
“His confidence is a normal progression,” Moser said. “Freshmen come in sometimes, and it's all new to them, and they're on their heels. He's in his second year, and he's logged a lot of minutes. He knows he's in the rotation.
“...He also is playing with a better motor and a better pace to himself. I tell him all the time, when he’s playing at that pace, good things are happening for us. And that gives me a lot of confidence in our team, and we have a lot of confidence in Bijan.”
After posting 18 minutes off the bench in the Sooners’ upset win over then-No. 2 Alabama last Saturday, Cortes will be up against the Cowboys’ guards Wednesday. OSU last defeated OU 72-56 Jan. 18 in Stillwater, which was the first loss of a three-game losing spell for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson III exploded for 19 and 14 points, respectively. Oklahoma’s offense struggled to match their pace, shooting 26.7% from 3-point range, compared to OSU’s 41.2%.
Moser knows containing Oklahoma State’s guards will be key to closing out the win and adding another victory to the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament resume, which was bolstered after defeating the Crimson Tide.
Cortes, along with the rest of Oklahoma’s guards, will have to play with intensity to avoid a season-sweep from OU’s Bedlam rival.
“I think coach is gonna put us in a great situation,” Cortes said. “We’re gonna play to the best of our ability, and we played pretty good guards against Alabama on Saturday. We’re just trying to keep the same mojo out there, playing hard, aggressive and creating hazards for those guards.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
