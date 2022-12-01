OU basketball: Wofford transfer Sam Godwin seizing opportunity with Sooners ahead of matchup with Villanova

Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational thanks in part to an unlikely source.
Junior forward Sam Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, came off the bench and averaged nine points and five rebounds in three games against Nebraska, Seton Hall and Mississippi, helping OU take home the title. He especially made an impact in the latter two games, combining to shoot 11-for-15 from the field,leading all OU bench players in points in both games.
After emerging in the three games, OU coach Porter Moser believes he can play a larger role going forward.
“His role is that he uplifts us when he gets in there,” Moser said Thursday. “Whether it’s rebounding, whether it’s winning plays, finishing around the basket or grabbing an offensive rebound, he uplifts us. He’s 72 percent from the field, he finishes for us.”
Moser believes Godwin’s mindset played an important role in his performances, calling him a “thermostat guy” who dictates the energy on the floor.
“We talked to our guys about an old Ray Lewis quote, ‘Are you a thermostat or a thermometer?’ Are you setting the temperature or are you just checking it? Sam sets it. He’s a thermostat. He comes in and that energy is going up. The toughness goes up. Sometimes, bench guys aren’t thermostat guys, but he uplifts us. His mindset is so valuable to us.”
Moser looking past Villanova’s poor form
After entering the season ranked No. 16 by the Associated Press, the Wildcats have tumbled to 2-5 and are on a four-game losing streak, including a double-digit loss to mid-major Portland.
But Moser believes the Wildcats, who made the Final Four last season, still have a talented team. Despite Villanova’s struggles, he’s prepared for a hard-fought contest at 11 a.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.
“It’s Villanova basketball. I’m expecting a championship program,” Moser said of the Wildcats and first-year coach Kyle Neptune. “They have a lot of effort and their culture is great. They’ve had a lot of close losses. They had to go to Michigan State in that atmosphere, Iowa State is very hot and that game went into overtime, and they played a rivalry game (against Temple) on the road.
“When you look at who they are, they’re still a blue blood with a championship culture. They have championship players that have been in the Final Four, and we have a tremendous amount of respect for them.”
OU’s only matchups against Villanova came in the 2015-16 season, defeating the Wildcats in the Pearl Harbor Classic in Honolulu before falling in the Final Four 95-51.
OU backing defense with improved offense
The Sooners shot above 50 percent from the field in all three ESPN Events Invitational games. OU was also efficient from 3-point range, going 49% from beyond the arc.
The Sooners are now shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range, ranking fourth and second in the Big 12 Conference, respectively. Leading the way has been senior guard Grant Sherfield, whose 15.6 points per game ranks sixth in the Big 12.
With the Sooners allowing just 56.9 points per game, Moser is impressed to see his team play well on both ends, and credits their success to shot selection.
“You gotta look at our shot selection,” Moser said. “We made it work. I think knowing how to close out and win games offensively … they’ve been really receptive to that. You gotta find ways to win. There’s a million ways to win or lose a game. We were down against Ole Miss and came back. That's just confidence to keep going and finding ways to do that."
