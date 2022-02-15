OU basketball: WATCH public address announcer narrate shot clock during Sooners vs Texas

Oklahoma’s floor shot clocks at Lloyd Noble Center were off for Tuesday night’s game against No. 20 Texas, forcing the arena public address announcer to narrate the shot clock.
Once the shot clock reached 20 seconds, the announcer updated the crowd with the time every five seconds until the clock ran out. The reason for the shot clocks being turned off is currently unknown.
In an important game, the Sooners were able to tie their arch rival from south of the Red River 66-66 in regulation. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire and junior forward Jalen Hill have led the way for OU with 16 points apiece thus far.
Overtime between OU and Texas can be viewed on ESPN2.
