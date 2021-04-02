OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners reportedly hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next head coach

Oklahoma is nearing a deal with Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Previously the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, Moser went 188-141 in 10 seasons. He led the Ramblers to a 26-5 record and the Missouri Valley conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020. In his tenure, Moser also led Loyola to a Final Four in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen last season.
Here's how Twitter is reacting to the possible next Sooner head coach:
After runs to the Final Four and Sweet Sixteen, Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of Oklahoma, per sources.Moser helped put the Ramblers back on the grand stage.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2021
What a loss for Loyola - Porter Moser *built* that program, down to handing out hot dogs in the student center to help encourage attendance at games. But what a run.— Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) April 2, 2021
Porter Moser recruited the KC area pretty well. Two Blue Valley NW products were key players in his first Final Four run with Loyola Chicago. May see some KC area players suit up for Oklahoma now with Moser's move to the Sooner state.— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 2, 2021
I am not sure what the argument is against Joe Castiglione being the best AD in the country.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 2, 2021
.@OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/oSNURl84sD— Alex Hudsonpillar (@alexcaterpillar) April 2, 2021
The first technical Moser picks up I’m going insane. It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen one— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) April 2, 2021
Forget Sister Jean. Hire Sister Sanchez on the spot. https://t.co/q3LotuTx8O pic.twitter.com/28zL35aiXz— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) April 2, 2021
I hear that he’s a excellent hire for my @OU_Athletics Our AD @soonerad doesn’t miss often, if ever. Fully supportive of @PorterMoser and welcome him to OU. 🤠 https://t.co/EhN4WnhTjy— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 2, 2021
Did #Sooners alum & proud Chicagoan @Stacey21King have anything to do with this? https://t.co/dW3WrJmojo— Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) April 2, 2021
#Sooners https://t.co/HZMWSWwnk8 pic.twitter.com/JtXWr2XcnD— Ryan Gerbosi (@RyanGerbosi) April 2, 2021
