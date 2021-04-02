You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners reportedly hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next head coach

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless attempts to lay up the ball during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma is nearing a deal with Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Previously the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, Moser went 188-141 in 10 seasons. He led the Ramblers to a 26-5 record and the Missouri Valley conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020. In his tenure, Moser also led Loyola to a Final Four in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen last season.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to the possible next Sooner head coach:

Chandler Engelbrecht

