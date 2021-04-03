You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next head coach

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless attempts to lay up the ball during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma hired Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach on Saturday. 

Moser was widely reported as the job's leading candidate in the days prior. Previously the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, Moser went 188-141 in 10 seasons. He led the Ramblers to a 26-5 record and the Missouri Valley conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020. In his tenure, Moser also led Loyola to a Final Four in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen last season.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to the next Sooner head coach:

Chandler Engelbrecht

