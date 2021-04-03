OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as next head coach

Oklahoma hired Porter Moser as its next head basketball coach on Saturday.
Moser was widely reported as the job's leading candidate in the days prior. Previously the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, Moser went 188-141 in 10 seasons. He led the Ramblers to a 26-5 record and the Missouri Valley conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020. In his tenure, Moser also led Loyola to a Final Four in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen last season.
Here's how Twitter is reacting to the next Sooner head coach:
𝘼 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧.We are proud to welcome @PorterMoser as the next head coach at Oklahoma. #BoomerSooner ➡️ https://t.co/JHyLb17EF7 pic.twitter.com/OEYCoZ4lXb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 3, 2021
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you @PorterMoser, and best of luck on your new position as head coach at @OU_MBBall! 🙏🗞️➡️ https://t.co/QI5Z0bn9Rr#OnwardLU #MVCHoops pic.twitter.com/M7SPgG0q4l— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) April 3, 2021
🔒— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) April 3, 2021
@soonerad https://t.co/dloK3UDILC pic.twitter.com/5VizN0jYHe— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr24) April 3, 2021
https://t.co/bJr8B1eDE6 pic.twitter.com/CD9o18HnRS— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) April 3, 2021
Welcome to Norman, Coach!@PorterMoser #OUDNA https://t.co/cTc91Y7das— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 3, 2021
time to raise the woof 😈 https://t.co/fNgd1PATvD— Top Daug (@OU_TopDaug) April 3, 2021
Great man, great coach, great get!! https://t.co/GyWAN64RUY— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) April 3, 2021
What a loss for Loyola - Porter Moser *built* that program, down to handing out hot dogs in the student center to help encourage attendance at games. But what a run.— Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) April 2, 2021
Porter Moser recruited the KC area pretty well. Two Blue Valley NW products were key players in his first Final Four run with Loyola Chicago. May see some KC area players suit up for Oklahoma now with Moser's move to the Sooner state.— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 2, 2021
I am not sure what the argument is against Joe Castiglione being the best AD in the country.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 2, 2021
.@OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/oSNURl84sD— Alex Hudsonpillar (@alexcaterpillar) April 2, 2021
The first technical Moser picks up I’m going insane. It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen one— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) April 2, 2021
Forget Sister Jean. Hire Sister Sanchez on the spot. https://t.co/q3LotuTx8O pic.twitter.com/28zL35aiXz— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) April 2, 2021
I hear that he’s a excellent hire for my @OU_Athletics Our AD @soonerad doesn’t miss often, if ever. Fully supportive of @PorterMoser and welcome him to OU. 🤠 https://t.co/EhN4WnhTjy— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 2, 2021
Did #Sooners alum & proud Chicagoan @Stacey21King have anything to do with this? https://t.co/dW3WrJmojo— Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) April 2, 2021
#Sooners https://t.co/HZMWSWwnk8 pic.twitter.com/JtXWr2XcnD— Ryan Gerbosi (@RyanGerbosi) April 2, 2021
