 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 72-67 upset win over No. 3 Baylor in quarterfinals of Big 12 Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11 Big 12) stunned No. 3 Baylor (26-6, 14-4) 72-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships on Thursday.

The Sooners were led by junior forward Jacob Groves, who scored a season-high 15 points. Groves shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range with nine rebounds. OU shot a blistering 11-for-21 from 3-point range.

The Sooners’ win is the first time a conference No. 7 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the tournament since Baylor defeated OU in 2014.  

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments