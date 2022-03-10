OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 72-67 upset win over No. 3 Baylor in quarterfinals of Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11 Big 12) stunned No. 3 Baylor (26-6, 14-4) 72-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships on Thursday.
The Sooners were led by junior forward Jacob Groves, who scored a season-high 15 points. Groves shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range with nine rebounds. OU shot a blistering 11-for-21 from 3-point range.
The Sooners’ win is the first time a conference No. 7 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the tournament since Baylor defeated OU in 2014.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win:
*Tips cap to Oklahoma— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 11, 2022
🍿— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 11, 2022
BOOMERRRRRRRRRRRRR!!! Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaa boys!! @OU_MBBall— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) March 11, 2022
JACOB GROVES— Tanner Groves (@tannergroves) March 11, 2022
miracle man gone do what he do in March— Elijah Harkless (@ejay_hoops2) March 11, 2022
@OU_MBBall These boys at 212🔥🏀💪🏾CONGRATULATIONS ‼️⭕️🙌🏽#OUDNA #Onward #ChampionshipStrain pic.twitter.com/hbSX8hQhZO— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) March 11, 2022
Oklahoma putting itself squarely on the bubble with the win over Baylor.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2022
Oklahoma is in position to be in position. Sooners upset Baylor in Kansas City. Porter Moser continues to get blood from a stone.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2022
The joy that @OU_MBBall played with tonight at @Big12Conference against a great @BaylorMBB is why we love Championship Week. Pure unadulterated joy. My kind of team.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 11, 2022
UPSET IN KANSAS CITY 🚨 #BoomerSooner @OU_MBBall outlasts Baylor to advance in the Big 12 Tournament! pic.twitter.com/drSNljxaBg— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 11, 2022
What. A. Win #Sooners https://t.co/PmcvCajPCo— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) March 11, 2022
Another game, another X Factor for @_MarvinJohnson. 12 points, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, and one thunderous dunk. Big time https://t.co/sFwHeMcDFE— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 11, 2022
It’s impossible to love this man anymore than I do pic.twitter.com/t1sNEICeoM— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 11, 2022
In the 1-seed watch, a large result: Oklahoma takes down Baylor.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 11, 2022
Huge wins by bubble teams Virginia Tech (over Notre Dame) and Oklahoma (over Baylor). Don't know if either team is definitely IN yet, but they're certainly jumping some of the teams already done playing. Both teams can almost certainly punch their tickets with one more win.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 11, 2022
