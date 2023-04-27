 Skip to main content
OU basketball lands Utah Valley's Le'Tre Darthard via transfer portal

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against Texas on Dec. 31.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU landed a commitment from Utah Valley transfer Le'Tre Darthard on Thursday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Darthard, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged a career-high 13.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season on 42.5 percent shooting. He was selected to All-WAC's first team and all-defensive team a season ago.

Darthard is the Sooners' fourth transfer portal addition this offseason, joining Javian McCollum, John Hugley IV and Rivaldo Soares.

The Denton, Texas, native spent his freshman season at McCook Community College before spending three years at Utah Valley. 

Darthard also averaged 1.6 assists per game last season and shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range. 

