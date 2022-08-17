OU basketball: Transfer guard Joe Bamisile receives eligibility waiver, per report

Oklahoma junior guard Joe Bamisile received a waiver from the NCAA after transferring from George Washington on April 11, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday.
Source: Oklahoma's Joe Bamisile has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 22-23 season.Bamisile is a two-time transfer who has previously played for both GW and Virginia Tech.Averaged 16.3 PPG last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 17, 2022
Bamisile averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range and 70.4 percent from the free throw line.
This is the second time Bamisile has transferred in his career after leaving Virginia Tech for the Colonials following his freshman season. He joins Nevada guard Grant Sherfield, Missouri forward Yaya Keita and Wofford forward Sam Godwin to transfer to the Sooners next season.
Oklahoma lost guard Elijah Harkless, guard Umoja Gibson, guard Alston Mason, forward Akol Mawein and center Rick Issanza to the transfer portal during the offseason after going 19-16 and losing 70-68 to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
