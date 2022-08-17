 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU basketball: Transfer guard Joe Bamisile receives eligibility waiver for 2022-23 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser hangs his head after losing the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma junior guard Joe Bamisile has received a waiver from the NCAA after transferring from George Washington on April 11, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday. The report was later confirmed by OU's program in a release.

Bamisile averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range and 70.4 percent from the free throw line. 

This is the second time Bamisile has transferred in his career after leaving Virginia Tech for the Colonials following his freshman season. He joins Nevada guard Grant Sherfield, Missouri forward Yaya Keita and Wofford forward Sam Godwin to transfer to the Sooners next season. 

Oklahoma lost guard Elijah Harkless, guard Umoja Gibson, guard Alston Mason, forward Akol Mawein and center Rick Issanza to the transfer portal during the offseason after going 19-16 and losing 70-68 to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. 

This post was updated at 9:12 a.m. to note Bamisile's waiver was announced by Oklahoma.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments