OU basketball: Transfer guard Grant Sherfield receives eligibility waiver, per report

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against TCU on Jan. 31

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield received a waiver from the NCAA after transferring from Nevada on May 25 and is now eligible for the 2022-23 season, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday. 

Sherfield, who withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft to transfer to the Sooners, averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Wolfpack in 2021-22. The 6-foot-2, 189 pound guard also shot 43.5 percent from the field, 33 percent from beyond the arc and 87.1 percent from the free throw line last season. 

Sherfield joins George Washinton guard Joe Bamisile, Missouri forward Yaya Keita and Wofford forward Sam Godwin to transfer to OU next season. Oklahoma lost guard Elijah Harkless, guard Umoja Gibson, guard Alston Mason, forward Akol Mawein and center Rick Issanza to the transfer portal during the offseason. 

The Sooners ended the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

