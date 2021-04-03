You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young's 2 double-doubles, Buddy Hield's double-digit scoring, Blake Griffin's dunk renaissance

Young three

Freshman guard Trae Young watches his shot go in the basket Feb. 24, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of March 27 saw former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young get two impressive double-doubles, with one coming in a double overtime thriller.

Fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield scored double-digit points in three of his four games with the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin continued to contribute off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s a look at stats and news about Young, Hield and Griffin from the past week:

Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points, 10.7 assists, 5.7 turnovers

In a 24 point loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 28, Young scored 21 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Young went on to put up a 19-point and 13-assist double-double against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 30.

In a double overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs, Young scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists. Young did not play in the Hawks’ Friday game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to left knee soreness.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 32.4 field goal percentage, 9.3 3s attempted

Hield scored 10 points in a close 100-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 27. The Kings went on to play the Spurs in back to back games.The first game against San Antonio on Monday, March 29, saw Hield score 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting while the second game on Wednesday, March 31, saw Hield score 14 points.

And finally, in a lopsided loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, Hield scored just seven points while grabbing six rebounds. Hield also stole the ball three times.

Blake Griffin (2 games): 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

Griffin played in just two games off the bench for the Nets during the week. On Monday, March 29, Griffin managed to put up a five-point, five-assist, six-rebound stat line against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 19 minutes as he finished the game with four fouls.

Against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 31, Griffin had an 11-point, four-assist and six-rebound performance in a 12-point win.

