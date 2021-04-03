OU basketball: Trae Young's 2 double-doubles, Buddy Hield's double-digit scoring, Blake Griffin's dunk renaissance

The week of March 27 saw former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young get two impressive double-doubles, with one coming in a double overtime thriller.
Fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield scored double-digit points in three of his four games with the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin continued to contribute off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets.
Here’s a look at stats and news about Young, Hield and Griffin from the past week:
Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points, 10.7 assists, 5.7 turnovers
In a 24 point loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 28, Young scored 21 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Young went on to put up a 19-point and 13-assist double-double against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 30.
In a double overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs, Young scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists. Young did not play in the Hawks’ Friday game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to left knee soreness.
TRAE YOUNG IS TAKING OVER IN DOUBLE OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/nOQOfsYyyd— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2021
Trae Young scored or assisted on each of the Hawks' 34 points over the final 15 minutes of their double-overtime victory over the Spurs.Young, Bogdanovic and Capela each scored exactly 28 points. pic.twitter.com/5w9Wq38P3Y— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2021
Trae Young is the only @ATLHawks player since play-by-play data began being tracked in 1997-98 to score 15+ points in overtime.He's done so 3 times:Tonight: 15 PTS (2 OT)02/09/2020: 17 PTS (2 OT)03/01/2019: 15 PTS (4 OT) pic.twitter.com/0QMTL83pk8— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 2, 2021
Buddy Hield (4 games): 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 32.4 field goal percentage, 9.3 3s attempted
Hield scored 10 points in a close 100-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 27. The Kings went on to play the Spurs in back to back games.The first game against San Antonio on Monday, March 29, saw Hield score 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting while the second game on Wednesday, March 31, saw Hield score 14 points.
And finally, in a lopsided loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, Hield scored just seven points while grabbing six rebounds. Hield also stole the ball three times.
March stat leaders! 📊Top 5 in 3PM:Buddy Hield - 4.6Luka Doncic - 4.5Damian Lillard - 4.2Stephen Curry - 4Donovan Mitchell - 3.7 pic.twitter.com/1FlYWYHa1v— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) April 1, 2021
Blake Griffin (2 games): 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Griffin played in just two games off the bench for the Nets during the week. On Monday, March 29, Griffin managed to put up a five-point, five-assist, six-rebound stat line against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 19 minutes as he finished the game with four fouls.
Against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 31, Griffin had an 11-point, four-assist and six-rebound performance in a 12-point win.
Blake Griffin's response to the haters 😅 pic.twitter.com/v6OFY22m8j— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2021
brb just watching this @blakegriffin23 pass on a loop forever pic.twitter.com/eTxy3Ce2kD— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 30, 2021
BLAKE GRIFFIN HITS THE DAGGER. pic.twitter.com/8nfqcPKhHa— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021
Blake putback dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/vfW64PNMpz— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021
Blake Griffin dunksLast 25 Pistons games: 0First 5 Nets games: 3 pic.twitter.com/x5zxmCarg0— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021
