OU basketball: Trae Young quiets New York Knicks' crowd, ices game-winner for Hawks in NBA playoff debut

Trae Young made the most of his NBA playoff debut.
In a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, the former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawk guard finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He also hit a game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds to spare.
Per ESPN, Young is now the second player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a playoff debut, with LeBron James being the other.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Young's performance:
ICE TRAE! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aP37k0ER5a— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021
Trae Young after hitting the game winner in Madison Square Garden:“It’s quiet as f*ck in here.”pic.twitter.com/WznqFdII2Y— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) May 24, 2021
How about this one: Trae Young is the first player to have 25 points and 10 assists in his playoff debut since Derrick Rose in 2009 pic.twitter.com/oLVRgYdb3K— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 24, 2021
What an amazing play by the ex @OU_MBBall superstar @TheTraeYoung .Young only 22 in his 1st @NBA playoff game had 32- 10 assists . Trae was the Star of Stars ! @Hawks 107-105 over @nyknicks Jimmy V in Hoops Heaven must be Proud seeing his ex PG NATE McMillan doing a fab job .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 24, 2021
https://t.co/kxrHlhXyyp pic.twitter.com/plcq7aFnJL— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) May 24, 2021
Trae Young walking around New York tomorrow pic.twitter.com/l6g9eqg20Y— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 24, 2021
Trae Young, Reggie Miller vs Knicks 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LQxcT0XbXg— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 24, 2021
Sunday’s game featured 15,000 fans inside Madison Square Garden, the largest indoor gathering held in New York since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 75 percent filled arena was loud and animated throughout the entire game, becoming hostile against the Hawks and Young.
Garden crown chants “f*** trae young” #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/56YxubNkT3— Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) May 23, 2021
“it’s quiet as fuck in here” lol trae young is already an excellent playoff villain https://t.co/SWRqW6mW7G— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 24, 2021
"It got real quiet at the end. ... I wanted to hear those F you chants again." - Trae Young pic.twitter.com/SAu7yOZHV4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021
Former Sooners Kyler Murray and Buddy Hield were impressed with Young’s performance.
GAME! ❄️ @TheTraeYoung— Kyler Murray (@K1) May 24, 2021
Trae😤— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) May 24, 2021
Game two will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 26 as the Hawks try to gain a 2-0 series lead on the road before heading back to Atlanta for a pair of home games.
