OU basketball: Trae Young quiets New York Knicks' crowd, ices game-winner for Hawks in NBA playoff debut

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Trae Young made the most of his NBA playoff debut.

In a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, the former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawk guard finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He also hit a game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds to spare.

Per ESPN, Young is now the second player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a playoff debut, with LeBron James being the other.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Young's performance:

Sunday’s game featured 15,000 fans inside Madison Square Garden, the largest indoor gathering held in New York since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 75 percent filled arena was loud and animated throughout the entire game, becoming hostile against the Hawks and Young.

Former Sooners Kyler Murray and Buddy Hield were impressed with Young’s performance.

Game two will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 26 as the Hawks try to gain a 2-0 series lead on the road before heading back to Atlanta for a pair of home games.

