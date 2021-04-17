OU basketball: Trae Young misses time with injury, Buddy Hield's hot shooting goes in vain

April 10-16 saw former OU guard Trae Young miss time due to injury, while fellow former Sooner Buddy Hield’s scoring performances went in vain and former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin struggled to score in his short week of action.
In terms of playoff positioning, Young’s Atlanta Hawks continue to maintain the fourth seed in a tight Eastern Conference race. Hield’s Sacramento Kings’ losing streak reached nine games, and his squad is now 5.5 games back from the 10th seed. Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are fighting for postseason home court advantage, as they sit one game back behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed.
Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin did during the past week:
Trae Young (1 game): 15 points per game, 9 assists per game, 6 turnovers per game
Young was limited to playing in just one of the three Hawks games during the week as he dealt with a left calf contusion.
Trae Young on the sidelines 😅 pic.twitter.com/CS11twpjDi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2021
In his lone game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, April 15, Young showed some rust as he struggled shooting and taking care of the ball. He went 3-of-17 from the field for 15 points and turned the ball over six times compared to nine assists. Young struggling could also be credited to Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s elite perimeter defense.
Trae Young tonight with Jrue Holiday as his primary defender: - 1-9 FG (7 of 9 shots contested) - 5 turnovers pic.twitter.com/ydcuoauoLr— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 20.7 points per game, 3.7 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game, 40.6 percent shooting on 10.7 3-point attempts per game
Despite losing all three games, Hield had some impressive individual scoring performances. Against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, April 10, Hield finished with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Hield didn’t play again for four days until the Kings faced the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 14, and he scored 19 points in that contest. The next day on Thursday, April 15, against the Phoenix Suns, Hield contributed with 24 points while shooting 5-of-10 from three.
Blake Griffin (3 games): 5.3 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game
On Saturday, April 10, Griffin struggled as he put up just two points and two assists in 17 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. On the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 13, Griffin finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.
Blake Griffin dives for the loose ball and hits Bruce Brown in transition.pic.twitter.com/JLDtdlNgKZ— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2021
Griffin had his best game of the week Friday, April 16, against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
