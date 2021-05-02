You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young makes impressive return from injury, Buddy Hield and Blake Griffin continue contributions

Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young high fives fans after the game March 2, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of April 24-30 saw former Sooner guard Trae Young impress in his return from injury.

Meanwhile, felow former OU guard Buddy Hield put up impressive scoring numbers but committed a costly late game turnover, while former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin continued to contribute off the bench. 

In terms of NBA standings, Griffin's Brooklyn Nets stay atop of the Eastern Conference with a 43-21 record. Young's Atlanta Hawks are the fifth seed in the East with a 34-30 record and Hield's Sacramento Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-37 record.

Here's a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin did during the past week:

Trae Young (2 games): 32.5 points per game, 5.5 assists per game

After missing nine days dealing with a sprained left ankle, Young made his return to the court on Friday, April 30, against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a losing effort, Young scored an impressive 32 points to go with four assists.

On Saturday, May 1, against the Chicago Bulls, Young followed up with his second 30-point game since returning from injury with a 33-point, seven-assist game while shooting 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 15.3 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, 5.5 rebounds per game

In a four-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 25, Hield led the Kings in scoring with 25 points and shot 6-of-8 from three. Unfortunately for Hield, his key turnover late in the game cost Sacramento the win.

The next night on Monday, April 26, Hield scored 16 points and shot 4-of-7 from three with five assists and five rebounds in a win against the Dallas Mavericks.

In a game that saw the Utah Jazz score 154 points in regulation on Wednesday, April 28, Hield scored 18 points, with seven assists and five rebounds while shooting 3-of-6 from three.

Hield struggled to score against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, April 30. In a win, Hield scored just two points and shot 1-of-11 from the field, but was able to contribute in other ways, such as collecting seven assists and six rebounds.

Blake Griffin (4 games): 12.3 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game

In an impressive win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 25, Griffin scored 16 points with four assists and five rebounds.

On Tuesday, April 27, against the Toronto Raptors, Griffin finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Nets extended their winning streak to four games on Thursday, April 29, in a blowout win against the Indiana Pacers. Griffin had his most quiet night during the week with just five points and five rebounds.

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Nets’ winning streak on Friday, April 30. In his lone start of the week, Griffin finished this game with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. 

