OU basketball: Trae Young leads Hawks past Knicks for Atlanta's first playoff series win since 2016

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young helped his team advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 103-89 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
The Hawks wrapped up the series in five games, going 4-1. This is the first time Atlanta has won a playoff series since 2016.
Young finished with 36 points, nine assists and four rebounds in Wednesday’s closeout performance.
Trae hit the three then took a bow at MSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/gS0riq2nZ0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021
Trae reminding Knicks fans what they did to him in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/OgAxnVcuJw— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021
No love lost between Trae and Reggie Bullock 😅 pic.twitter.com/f4HQmxOBUb— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021
Young impressed in his first career playoff series, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in five games.
Trae Young first career playoff series:29.2 PPG9.8 APG2.8 3PG44.1 FG%Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/IO34A7BtLk— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 3, 2021
Trae Young joins Michael Jordan as the only visiting players with 3 straight 30-point games at Madison Square Garden in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GAXjwMplNF— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2021
The Hawks will play the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers after the latter closed out its series against the Washington Wizards.
