OU basketball: Trae Young leads Hawks past Knicks for Atlanta's first playoff series win since 2016

Trae

Former Sooner Trae Young at the game against UCLA Sept. 8, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young helped his team advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 103-89 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. 

The Hawks wrapped up the series in five games, going 4-1. This is the first time Atlanta has won a playoff series since 2016.

Young finished with 36 points, nine assists and four rebounds in Wednesday’s closeout performance. 

Young impressed in his first career playoff series, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in five games. 

The Hawks will play the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers after the latter closed out its series against the Washington Wizards. 

