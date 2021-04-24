You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Trae Young injures ankle, Buddy Hield makes game-winner, Blake Griffin heats up

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Young goes up

Then-freshman guard Trae Young goes up to shoot March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The NBA slate from April 17-23 saw former Sooner guard Trae Young suffer an ankle injury, while fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield hit an eventual game winning three. Meanwhile, former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin had  his two best games in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. 

In terms of NBA standings, Griffin's Nets are 40-20 and the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and Young's Atlanta Hawks are 33-27 and the fifth seed in the east. Hield's Sacramento Kings are 24-35 and 5.5 games back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference. 

Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin did during the past week:

Trae Young (3 games): 26.3 points per game, 10.7 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game

After struggling in his first game back from a strained calf against the Milwaukee Bucks, Young had a much better performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18. In a 12-point win, Young finished with an impressive 34-point and 11-assist double-double.

Young followed up that performance with a 25-point, seven-assist outing against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, April 20. In 30 minutes against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 21, Young scored 20 points and assisted on 14 buckets. Late in the third quarter, Young was injured with what was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 lateral sprained ankle.

Young recently returned to action after a two game absence dealing with a strained calf. Now, four games later, the usually durable guard suffers another leg injury. Young will miss at least the next two games as he recovers. 

Buddy Hield (3 games): 14 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 38.5 percent from three on 8.7 attempts per game

Hield scored a season-low in points against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 18, with two points. The shooting guard also took a season-low five shot attempts in that game.

Hield then played two-straight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21. In the first game, Hield scored 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

The second game was his best scoring output this week, as he finished with 29 points, five assists and six rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from three. That included his eventual game-winner that gave the Kings a one point lead with 8.8 seconds to go.

Blake Griffin (4 games): 11.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game

Griffin saw an uptick in minutes, as he played 26 minutes in a rare start for the Nets on Sunday, April 18, against the Miami Heat. Griffin finished with seven points, four assists and six rebounds in the game.

The 32-year-old played 28  minutes, his most in a Nets uniform on Tuesday, April 20, against the New Orleans Pelicans. He rewarded the Nets with his best game since signing with the team on March 7, as he scored 16 points with eight rebounds.

Against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 21, Griffin finished with nine points and four rebounds. On Friday, April 23, Griffin scored 13 points with five rebounds and finished with a team high plus-minus of +20 in a 109-104 win against the Boston Celtics.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments