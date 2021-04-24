OU basketball: Trae Young injures ankle, Buddy Hield makes game-winner, Blake Griffin heats up

The NBA slate from April 17-23 saw former Sooner guard Trae Young suffer an ankle injury, while fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield hit an eventual game winning three. Meanwhile, former Oklahoma forward Blake Griffin had his two best games in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.
In terms of NBA standings, Griffin's Nets are 40-20 and the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and Young's Atlanta Hawks are 33-27 and the fifth seed in the east. Hield's Sacramento Kings are 24-35 and 5.5 games back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin did during the past week:
Trae Young (3 games): 26.3 points per game, 10.7 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game
After struggling in his first game back from a strained calf against the Milwaukee Bucks, Young had a much better performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18. In a 12-point win, Young finished with an impressive 34-point and 11-assist double-double.
Trae Young today:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 18, 2021
34 PTS
11 AST
It’s his 30th career 30p/10a game — the most by a player before turning 23 since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/PaztdIolxt
Young followed up that performance with a 25-point, seven-assist outing against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, April 20. In 30 minutes against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 21, Young scored 20 points and assisted on 14 buckets. Late in the third quarter, Young was injured with what was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 lateral sprained ankle.
Trae Young was helped off the court after an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/2g2VpIR3sp— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2021
Trae Young was in pain after an awkward landing on his ankle— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2021
Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l7YToTYMxT
An MRI revealed a Grade 2 lateral sprain on Atlanta All-Star guard Trae Young's left ankle, source tells ESPN. He's expected to be able to return to play once swelling and discomfort are gone. Best possible news after Wednesday night's injury at MSG.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2021
Young recently returned to action after a two game absence dealing with a strained calf. Now, four games later, the usually durable guard suffers another leg injury. Young will miss at least the next two games as he recovers.
Buddy Hield (3 games): 14 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 38.5 percent from three on 8.7 attempts per game
Hield scored a season-low in points against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 18, with two points. The shooting guard also took a season-low five shot attempts in that game.
Hield then played two-straight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21. In the first game, Hield scored 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
The second game was his best scoring output this week, as he finished with 29 points, five assists and six rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from three. That included his eventual game-winner that gave the Kings a one point lead with 8.8 seconds to go.
BUDDY HIELD IS ICE COLD ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jPksKeSEOB— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 22, 2021
BUCKETS!@buddyhield #BuddyBuckets https://t.co/aPIuEPDoZn— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 22, 2021
It makes a big difference for Buddy Hield and the Kings 👀 pic.twitter.com/TEfQttifvp— Kings Nation (@KingsNationCP) April 22, 2021
Blake Griffin (4 games): 11.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game
Griffin saw an uptick in minutes, as he played 26 minutes in a rare start for the Nets on Sunday, April 18, against the Miami Heat. Griffin finished with seven points, four assists and six rebounds in the game.
The 32-year-old played 28 minutes, his most in a Nets uniform on Tuesday, April 20, against the New Orleans Pelicans. He rewarded the Nets with his best game since signing with the team on March 7, as he scored 16 points with eight rebounds.
Blake Griffin rose up, but couldn’t get up for the dunk... pic.twitter.com/L6MSHgKbSu— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 21, 2021
Against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 21, Griffin finished with nine points and four rebounds. On Friday, April 23, Griffin scored 13 points with five rebounds and finished with a team high plus-minus of +20 in a 109-104 win against the Boston Celtics.
