OU basketball: Trae Young, Buddy Hield react to Lon Kruger's retirement, Blake Griffin makes Brooklyn Nets debut

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of March 20-26 saw former OU forward Blake Griffin make his Brooklyn Nets debut.

And despite rumors he might be moved at Thursday’s trade deadline, former Sooner guard Buddy Hield stayed put in Sacramento. Meanwhile fellow former Oklahoma guard Trae Young continued his torrid shooting. The duo also reacted on Twitter to the retirement of Lon Kruger, their former coach in Norman.

Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin accomplished last week:

Trae Young (4 games): 23 points per game, 10.8 assists per game, 3.5 rebounds per game

Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 20, Young helped lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-94 win with a 14-point and 11-assist double double.

On Monday, March 22, Young finished with 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a 119-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Young scored 29 points along with nine assists in a two point loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 24.

 Young finished the week with a win at Golden State on Friday, March 26, with 21 points and 15 assists.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 18.5 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game

Hield helped the Sacramento Kings to a 3-1 record during the week with his outside shooting, as he averaged five 3s per game.

On Saturday, March 20, Hield scored 25 points while shooting 7-of-13 from three in a 129-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Hield would go on to score 19 points while shooting 5-of-10 from three in a 119-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 22.

Two days later, on March 24, Hield scored 14 points in a close two-point win against the Hawks and fellow OU alumni Young. On Thursday, March 25, Hield helped the Kings score an impressive 141 points in regulation by contributing with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. 

The NBA Trade Deadline came and went with Hield staying put in Sacramento despite rumors circulating around the 28-year-old’s departure if the right offer was made.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game

Griffin finally made his Nets’ debut and played in three total games for the first time in over a month.

On Sunday, March 21, Griffin finished with two points, two rebounds and a block in 15 minutes of action against the Washington Wizards in a win.

Griffin had a better performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 23. In 19 minutes, Griffin finished with eight points and five rebounds off the bench.

Facing his former team, the Detroit Pistons, brought out the best in the 32-year-old. Griffin returned to Detroit on Friday, March 26, in a winning effort that saw him finish with 17 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Reactions to Lon Kruger’s retirement

OU’s men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement Thursday after spending the last 10 seasons coaching the Sooners. He helped shape Young and Hield and both tweeted out their reaction to the news:

