OU basketball: Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin average double-digit scoring in big week for former Sooners

All three former Sooners in the NBA are on teams in the midst of seeding races with the regular season winding down.
Guard Trae Young has the Atlanta Hawks sitting as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and forward Blake Griffin has contributed off the bench to the top-seeded Brooklyn Nets. Guard Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings are eight games below .500, but are just two games back of the tenth seed and landing a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Here’s stats and news for the former Sooners from April 3-9:
Trae Young (4 games): 24.8 points per game, 8.8 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game
Young started the week off by helping the Hawks win two-straight games. On Sunday, April 4, Young struggled against the Golden State Warriors with a 13-point, seven-turnover game. But it did not hurt the Hawks as they managed to win, 117-111.
Young had a much better game on Tuesday, April 6, against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game saw the third-year guard score 30 points and dish out 12 assists. Young also shot 6-of-7 from three.
Trae Young from the LOGO. pic.twitter.com/knHuMyOsQw— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021
Trae Young went off in the @ATLHawks 4th consecutive win! #TrueToAtlanta 30 PTS | 6 3PM | 12 AST pic.twitter.com/m1izpkrhUT— NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2021
Trae Young is averaging 25.2 PPG 9.4 APG on the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, and is not on this list.. https://t.co/RDKALiVdFD— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 6, 2021
In an 18-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 7, Young finished with a 14-point and 11-assist double-double.
Young capped off the week by dueling with Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine on Friday, April 9. The Hawks guard finished with an impressive 42-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound display while LaVine countered with 50 points. Ultimately, the Hawks were able to pull away late in a 120-108 win.
Trae Young tonight:42 PTS8 REB9 AST15-25 FGThe Hawks are 4th in the East. pic.twitter.com/J1m1mKHdHx— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021
Cool under pressure. pic.twitter.com/mwqnunfyBv— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2021
Startin' to cook 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AN1t0D9CAf— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2021
Trae Young has joined Alvan Adams, Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to have 42/8/9 on 60% shooting, under the age of 23. pic.twitter.com/nzU0McawHt— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) April 10, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 17.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 44.4 percent on 12 3-point attempts
The Kings lost all three of their contests during the week, but Hield had a good individual scoring week. In a one point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, April 3, Hield scored 19 points with four assists.
Hield went on to score 18 points and grab seven rebounds in a 10-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, April 5. Against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 8, Hield managed to put up 15 points.
.@buddyhield with the 𝙿𝚄𝚃𝙱𝙰𝙲𝙺 𝙿𝙾𝚂𝚃𝙴𝚁 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gIaAwT9JSQ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 4, 2021
The NBA fined Buddy Hield $20,000 for "inappropriate language toward game officials" after the Kings lost to the Bucks on Saturdayhttps://t.co/FNWNolwe22 pic.twitter.com/ujP0y7ABWj— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 5, 2021
Blake Griffin (2 games): 10 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 37.5 percent shooting on 4 3-point attempts
Griffin played in just two games during the week. Against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 4, he put up 10 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.
Griffin took two days off before playing again on Wednesday, April 7, in a blowout win against the Pelicans. In 13 minutes, he put up 10 points.
Blake Griffin Delays Practice Once Again To Prove He Can Still Dunk Over Kia Optima https://t.co/5URcHhZU4t pic.twitter.com/zJj34wcqoU— The Onion (@TheOnion) April 5, 2021
VINTAGE BLAKE GRIFFIN pic.twitter.com/KggiBXPnte— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 8, 2021
Blake Griffin has 5 dunks in 7 games with the Nets. He had 5 dunks in his final 49 games with the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/13nYyPI7uI— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2021
Blake Griffin buzzer beater and Kyrie loves it! pic.twitter.com/L7qoc23cy9— Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) April 8, 2021
“From top to bottom, this organization does an unbelievable job of taking care of their guys and thinking of everything.” Blake Griffin on the Nets organization.— Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) April 8, 2021
