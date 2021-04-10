You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin average double-digit scoring in big week for former Sooners

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

All three former Sooners in the NBA are on teams in the midst of seeding races with the regular season winding down.

Guard Trae Young has the Atlanta Hawks sitting as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and forward Blake Griffin has contributed off the bench to the top-seeded Brooklyn Nets. Guard Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings are eight games below .500, but are just two games back of the tenth seed and landing a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Here’s stats and news for the former Sooners from April 3-9:

Trae Young (4 games): 24.8 points per game, 8.8 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game

Young started the week off by helping the Hawks win two-straight games. On Sunday, April 4, Young struggled against the Golden State Warriors with a 13-point, seven-turnover game. But it did not hurt the Hawks as they managed to win, 117-111. 

Young had a much better game on Tuesday, April 6, against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game saw the third-year guard score 30 points and dish out 12 assists. Young also shot 6-of-7 from three.

In an 18-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 7, Young finished with a 14-point and 11-assist double-double. 

Young capped off the week by dueling with Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine on Friday, April 9. The Hawks guard finished with an impressive 42-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound display while LaVine countered with 50 points. Ultimately, the Hawks were able to pull away late in a 120-108 win.

Buddy Hield (3 games): 17.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 44.4 percent on 12 3-point attempts

The Kings lost all three of their contests during the week, but Hield had a good individual scoring week. In a one point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, April 3, Hield scored 19 points with four assists.

Hield went on to score 18 points and grab seven rebounds in a 10-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, April 5. Against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 8, Hield managed to put up 15 points.

Blake Griffin (2 games): 10 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 37.5 percent shooting on 4 3-point attempts

Griffin played in just two games during the week. Against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 4, he put up 10 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

Griffin took two days off before playing again on Wednesday, April 7, in a blowout win against the Pelicans. In 13 minutes, he put up 10 points.

