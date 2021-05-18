OU basketball: Trae Young, Blake Griffin reach NBA playoffs; Buddy Hield registers new career-high as season ends

The final eight days of the NBA regular season have concluded with two former Sooners reaching the postseason.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks finished the season with a 41-31 record and the fifth seed. The Hawks will play the New York Knicks in the first round. This is the first time the Hawks have been in the playoffs since 2017 and the first time overall for the third-year guard.
Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets finished the season with a 48-24 record and the second seed; their first round opponent will be the winner of the Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards play-in game.
Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings finished the season with a 31-41 record, falling two games short of the tenth seed. Their regular season finish extends the franchise’s playoff drought to 15 years, tied for the longest in NBA history.
Here’s how each individual performed between the May 8-16 window:
Trae Young through four games: 24.3 points, 8.5 assist, 17.4 percent shooting on 5.8 threes a game
The Hawks finished the season strong, going 7-1 in their final eight games.
In Atlanta’s two victories over Washington, Young helped contribute in both wins with 30-point performances.
On the first night on May 10, Young finished with 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds. This included going an impressive 13-for-13 from the free throw line in a 125-124 win.
"I look at Trae Young and I see a winning basketball point guard emerging."@IsiahThomas shares his thoughts on Trae ahead of Wizards vs. Hawks on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/p9zmn2XwRb— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2021
Two days later on May 12, Young led the way to a 120-116 win for the Hawks with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
This Trae Young find! 😱ATL up 6 late in Q1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/E7HuqCJdgu— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021
In just 26 minutes of action during a blowout 116-93 win over the Orlando Magic on May 13, Young scored 18 points with seven assists. Young played just 16 minutes in the regular season finale against the Houston Rockets on May 16. In his limited time, he finished with 10 points and nine assists as the Hawks won, 124-95.
Trae Young is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,800+ assists.LeBron James (22-020 days old)Trae Young (22-239 days old) pic.twitter.com/kXNMMO5eMj— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) May 16, 2021
Young also concluded the season by winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, marking the third time in his career he’s won the award and first since October 2019.
...it’s how you finish ! ❄️🙏🏽❤️🏀💯 pic.twitter.com/HJsm4JNK3R— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 17, 2021
I Got Two Homes , Always Love ! ❤️ https://t.co/cEBp4wdDDK— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 13, 2021
Buddy Hield through five games: 15 points, 6.6 assists, 37 percent shooting on 9.2 threes a game
The Kings played two consecutive two-game series to start their week. The first one was against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the second set was against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings split those four games at 2-2.
In a blowout 126-98 win against the Thunder on May 9, Hield finished with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
BUDDY HIELD pic.twitter.com/nVjGbIe4ad— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) May 10, 2021
In another lopsided win against OKC, 122-106, on May 11, Hield finished with 21 points and six assists. In a close 116-110 loss against the Grizzlies on May 13, Hield finished with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. And Hield scored just 11 points with five assists in the Kings’ 107-106 loss to Memphis on May 14.
.@buddyhield (280) has set a new career high for made threes in a single season! pic.twitter.com/8GsQiLnB3k— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 15, 2021
Buddy Hield passes Buddy Hield (😏) for the most three-pointers in a season by a @SacramentoKings player.1. Buddy Hield - 279 (2020-21)2. Buddy Hield - 278 (2018-19) pic.twitter.com/dD0heCq9Qi— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 15, 2021
In the regular season finale against the Utah Jazz on May 16, Hield finished with 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 121-99 loss.
Hield finished his fifth pro season averaging 16.6 points per game. The shooting guard also shot career highs in three pointers made and attempted with 282 and 721, respectively. Hield also finished with a career high in total assist with 257 in 71 games.
Blake Griffin through five games: 11.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds
The Nets have gained momentum heading into the playoffs as they cap the regular season with a five game winning streak. Griffin had his best game in a Nets’ jersey on May 8 against the Denver Nuggets. In a rare start, Griffin contributed with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting that included going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc as Brooklyn won, 125-119.
BLAKE GRIFFIN IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/QmntRk6EDl— Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) May 9, 2021
In 115-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on May 11, Griffin scored 13 points with four assists and four rebounds. Against the San Antonio Spurs on May 12, Griffin scored 13 points with four assists and three rebounds in a 128-116 win.
BLAKE GRIFFIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/MHolZ9Hc83— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 13, 2021
Wow. Blake Griffin has “McLovin” 35s on tonight — with his own Hawaii ID info. pic.twitter.com/ghrgjaSjfR— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 13, 2021
The 32-year-old struggled in a rematch against the Bulls on May 15. Griffin scored just two points and went 0-of-6 from the field. The Nets still won 105-91.
Blake Griffin has found his high-flying game with the Brooklyn Nets, throwing down 16 dunks in 24 games with the squad. 😤 💪 pic.twitter.com/uP0uemXroK— theScore (@theScore) May 15, 2021
In the regular season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, May 16, Griffin scored nine points in a 123-109 victory.
PLAY OF THE YEAR FOR THE NETS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TxmfTCdywM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2021
