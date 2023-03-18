OU basketball tops Portland in 1st round of NCAA Tournament, will face winner of UCLA-Sacramento State

No. 5 seed Oklahoma (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) defeated No. 12 seed Portland (23-9, 15-3 WCC) 85-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 14 points and shot 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Junior guard Aubrey Joens totaled 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting and dished three assists. Senior Madi Williams tallied 13 points and four rebounds.
OU shot 36% from 3-point range to the Pilots’ 16%. The Sooners registered 20 assists on 29 made shots.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
OU’s regular season rest pays off
OU was bolstered by its abundance of depth all season, allowing coach Jennie Baranczyk to rest some of her star players.
“We’ve really balanced out the minutes in some of these games,” Barancyzk said of her squad’s depth early this season. “It’s really nice that we’re not maxing them out and playing (them) 40 minutes (per) game throughout the whole month of February, then asking them to be really fresh in March.”
OU regularly incorporated 10 player rotations throughout the season. Its leader in minutes per game, Nevaeh Tot, averaged 27.7, ranking 29th in the Big 12.
Baranczyk’s tactics paid off, as Williams, who averaged 25.7 minutes through regular season play, fueled the Sooners from the jump with 13 first-half points Saturday, despite foul trouble limiting her to 10 minutes of action. Senior Taylor Robertson added seven points on 2 of 2 shooting and played 16 minutes in the opening half. OU’s added energy sparked a first half run which resulted in a 39-34 halftime advantage.
A TRIPLE FROM @T_Rob30#MarchMadness x @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/ZGtj2PzVxS— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 19, 2023
Sooners dominate the boards
OU stepped up in the rebounding department on Saturday.
The Sooners boasted a 47-31 rebounding advantage during the contest and grabbed 20 offensive boards to the Pilots’ 12. OU converted its second chance opportunities into 24 points, whereas Portland cashed in just seven.
Senior forward Liz Scott flexed her physicality in the paint, pulling down 12 boards, seven of which came on the offensive end. Junior forward Skylar Vann tallied an 11-rebound, 11-point double-double. Portland 6-foot-6 forward Lucy Cochrane fought for the Pilots down low and sent back six shots.
OU controls pace of play
Following a second round exit in the Big 12 Tournament, Baranczyk voiced her frustrations with OU’s inability to control the pace of play in its two tournament games.
The Sooners improved upon this dramatically in Saturday’s affair and implemented their fast paced style of play from the jump. The game saw an average of nearly four possessions per minute. OU’s high tempo led to 18 Portland turnovers, which OU converted to 23 points.
Next, OU will face either UCLA or Sacramento State in the second round on Monday in Los Angeles. Start time is TBD.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
