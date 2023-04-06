 Skip to main content
OU basketball to host Providence in 2023 Big 12/Big East challenge

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas Tech on Feb. 21.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma will face Providence on Dec. 5 at home in the 2023 Big 12/Big East battle, the conferences announced Thursday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein previously reported news of the matchup on Wednesday.

OU (15-17) is coming off a season in which it finished last in the Big 12 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Head coach Porter Moser has six open roster spots after the portal announcements of Jalen HillJacob Groves, Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile.

Grant Sherfield declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, while Noland announced his commitment to St. Louis on Monday.

The Friars (21-12) fell to Kentucky in the Round of 64. 

Oklahoma is 0-4 over the previous four years of the Big 12/Big East battle, with losses to Creighton, Xavier, Butler and Villanova. 

