OU basketball to host Providence in 2023 Big 12/Big East challenge

Oklahoma will face Providence on Dec. 5 at home in the 2023 Big 12/Big East battle, the conferences announced Thursday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein previously reported news of the matchup on Wednesday.
Fracas with the Friars ⚔The Sooners host Providence in the 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 on Dec. 5 🗓#Sooners | https://t.co/tG90sbCde2 pic.twitter.com/cSWp0Yh1Pe— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 6, 2023
OU (15-17) is coming off a season in which it finished last in the Big 12 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Head coach Porter Moser has six open roster spots after the portal announcements of Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile.
Grant Sherfield declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, while Noland announced his commitment to St. Louis on Monday.
The Friars (21-12) fell to Kentucky in the Round of 64.
Oklahoma is 0-4 over the previous four years of the Big 12/Big East battle, with losses to Creighton, Xavier, Butler and Villanova.
