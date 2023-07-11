 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball to face Tennessee, Princeton in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Texas on Feb. 24.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma will compete in the second annual Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off alongside Tennessee, Indiana and Princeton, the team announced Tuesday.

The Sooners will open the event against Princeton on Nov. 23 before facing the Volunteers, who earned a No. 4 seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 in last season's NCAA Tournament, on Nov. 25. The games will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

In addition to the Fort Meyers Tip-Off, OU will make its second consecutive appearance in the Jumpman Invitational against North Carolina on Dec. 19. 

Newsletters

Tags

Support independent local journalism

We hope you will consider helping fund our endeavors if you appreciate our local journalism.

Around the world, communities are grappling with what quality local journalism is worth and how to perpetuate the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. For those invested in matters in and affecting OU and Norman, Student Media uniquely has:

• The largest newsgathering staff in Oklahoma’s third-largest city.

• A professional staff with nearly 75 years of media experience advising a student staff largely part of one of the nation’s most acclaimed journalism colleges.

• A legacy of accomplishment as one of college media’s most honored organizations.

• And a mission to evolve in ways that keep our work constantly relevant.

OU Daily serves our community with accessible-to-all daily journalism online and quality print publications throughout the year while launching the careers of tomorrow’s media professionals. If you’re able and so inclined, whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.