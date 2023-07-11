OU basketball to face Tennessee, Princeton in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Oklahoma will compete in the second annual Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off alongside Tennessee, Indiana and Princeton, the team announced Tuesday.
Battle at The Beach 🏖️🆚 Princeton - Nov. 23🆚 Tennessee - Nov. 25#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/9J4BswH0AJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) July 11, 2023
The Sooners will open the event against Princeton on Nov. 23 before facing the Volunteers, who earned a No. 4 seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 in last season's NCAA Tournament, on Nov. 25. The games will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
In addition to the Fort Meyers Tip-Off, OU will make its second consecutive appearance in the Jumpman Invitational against North Carolina on Dec. 19.