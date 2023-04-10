 Skip to main content
OU basketball to face North Carolina in 2023 Jumpman Invitational, per report

Sam Godwin

Junior forward Sam Godwin during the game against Arkansas in Tulsa on Dec. 10.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma will play North Carolina in the second annual Jumpman Invitational in 2023, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Monday. 

The event will again take place in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Hornets, who are principally owned by Jordan Brand namesake Michael Jordan.

The Sooners defeated Florida 62-53 in the inaugural event in 2022. Alongside the Tar Heels and Sooners, Michigan will face off against the Gators.

OU finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-17 record, missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The invitational invites the first four schools to be sponsored by the Jordan Brand.

Times and dates for the event will be set at a later date, according to Rothstein.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

