OU basketball: Time, date, TV channel announced for Sooners' 2nd round NIT matchup vs St. Bonaventure

Oklahoma’s second round National Invitational Tournament game against St. Bonaventure is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, March 20 in Norman, it was announced Wednesday.
𝐿𝑜𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 🔥⏰ 7 PM (CT)📺 ESPNU https://t.co/ggRFnpa8pS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 16, 2022
The Sooners advanced in the NIT after defeating Missouri State 89-72 in the first round on Tuesday. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with 28 points and three steals, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 15 points, eight assists and three blocks.
As a team, Oklahoma played one of its best games of the season, shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and only committing nine turnovers, its second best mark of the year. Additionally, OU’s eight blocks marked a season high and its 38 rebounds was the fourth best performance on the season.
St. Bonaventure upset No. 4 seeded Colorado 76-68 in Boulder on Tuesday. Every Bonnies starter scored in double digits, led by guard Jalen Adaway with 17 points.
Center Osun Osunniyi played a key role down the stretch, notching a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double with four blocks, including one in the final minute to seal the win. St. Bonaventure shot 50 percent from 3-point range as a team.
The Sooners’ and Bonnies’ matchup will be televised on ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.