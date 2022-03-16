 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Time, date, TV channel announced for Sooners' 2nd round NIT matchup vs St. Bonaventure

  • Updated
Porter Moser and Toby Keith

Head coach Porter Moser celebrates with Toby Keith after winning the first round of the NIT against Missouri State at Lloyd Noble Center on March 15.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s second round National Invitational Tournament game against St. Bonaventure is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, March 20 in Norman, it was announced Wednesday.

The Sooners advanced in the NIT after defeating Missouri State 89-72 in the first round on Tuesday. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with 28 points and three steals, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 15 points, eight assists and three blocks.

As a team, Oklahoma played one of its best games of the season, shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and only committing nine turnovers, its second best mark of the year. Additionally, OU’s eight blocks marked a season high and its 38 rebounds was the fourth best performance on the season.

St. Bonaventure upset No. 4 seeded Colorado 76-68 in Boulder on Tuesday. Every Bonnies starter scored in double digits, led by guard Jalen Adaway with 17 points.

Center Osun Osunniyi played a key role down the stretch, notching a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double with four blocks, including one in the final minute to seal the win. St. Bonaventure shot 50 percent from 3-point range as a team.

The Sooners’ and Bonnies’ matchup will be televised on ESPNU.

