OU basketball: Taylor Robertson's record-breaking performance helps lift Sooners to comeback win over Utah

Taylor Robertson stopped near the 3-point line and let a defender pass, opening a window for a quick shot. Feeling the pressure of the defense on her back, Robertson rose up and fired.
The shot found the bottom of the net, and Robertson found herself in the record books.
Only three players have ever made over 300 triples at OU. Robertson now stands alone in first, with 377 3-pointers made. Robertson passed legend Buddy Hield earlier this season and Aaryn Ellenburg on Tuesday night to give her the crown.
3️⃣7️⃣7️⃣The shot that officially made @T_Rob30 the 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 shooter in OU history ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/G84UFoYXOw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 22, 2021
The celebration is 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 as good as the shot! Congratulations @T_Rob30 - let’s keep it rolling 😤 https://t.co/3Q00L5gXl5 pic.twitter.com/lWL3PkRcSw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 22, 2021
Robertson has been a scoring machine for the Sooners this season. Tuesday night was no different, as Robertson was huge down the stretch for OU. Robertson added 19 points, including four record breaking 3-pointers, as the Sooners (10-1) stormed back to complete a 19-point second half comeback to knock-off Utah (8-3) 83-76.
“The best part is Taylor doesn't even care,” said head coach Jennie Baranczyk. “She just wants to play.”
A senior from McPherson, Kansas, Robertson has been reliable and consistent her entire career. As a freshman, she shot 46.7 percent from 3 while averaging 14.3 points per game. Robertson continued to step into her role as an elite shooter for the Sooners, drilling 131 3s her sophomore year while still shooting at an impressive clip of 42.5 percent.
Throughout her career at OU, Robertson has played in all 94 possible games and started 93 of those. Through the 2020-21 season, with all of its COVID-19 confusion and lineup changes, Robertson remained consistent. For the third consecutive year, she was able to shoot over 40 percent from deep. She ended the season shooting 42.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Given her career statistics and her red-hot start this season, it was only a matter of time before the sharp-shooter took over the top spot in the record books. Before Tuesday night’s game, Robertson was shooting 49 percent from 3-point range, making just over five 3-pointers per night.
It was never a question of if for Robertson, but a question of when.
Robertson’s record-breaking triple proved timely for the Sooners, as it cut Utah’s lead to five points with 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. From there, the team was able to make up for the absence of second-leading scorer Ana Llanusa, who was injured against BYU on Dec. 10 with one of its most dominant quarters of the season.
Sophomore Nevaeh Tot and freshman Kelbie Washington combined to score 16 fourth quarter points, as OU outscored Utah 32-14 in the final quarter.
“(Tot and Washington) are fast and they can go forever,” Baranczyk said. “They can bounce back from mistakes, and they can bounce back from doing something great. They just stay really steady. They value guarding and I think that's a huge piece for us. With them together, we're better. We're faster. I think really in that fourth quarter our game really started to come.”
The furious rally from the Sooners began in the third quarter. Utah extended its lead to 19 points and it seemed as if this game was all but over. OU relied on defense leading to easy shots to get back into the game.
Aside from Robertson’s big night, the Sooners found other key contributions from Madi Williams and Tot. Williams, a senior forward, stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals while Tot finished with 10 points.
“Everybody made big time plays at the exact time we needed them,” Robertson said. “It was a total team effort. We were all covering for each other and helping each other even when we didn't rotate exactly how we were supposed to, and we still found a way to get it done.”
Robertson’s record-breaking night couldn’t have ended any better for her or for the Sooners, as they picked up their seventh straight win on the season. Off to the program’s best start since the 2006-07 season, Baranczyk has OU sitting at 10-1 with only one more non-conference game to play.
The Sooners return to action next Wednesday, Dec. 29th, as they square off against Wichita State at 6 p.m. in Norman for the last non-conference game of the season.
For Robertson, a new record was great, but the win was greater.
“I honestly never really thought that I would make that many threes,” Robertson said. “I never gave it any thought. I just go out there and play and whatever happens happens. For me, the goal is just to win the game. That's all that matters to me.”
