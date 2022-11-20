OU basketball: Taylor Robertson scores 21 points as Sooners defeat UT-Arlington 89-80 on road

No. 16 Oklahoma defeated UT-Arlington 89-80 on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth.
The Sooners (3-1) were coming off their first defeat of the season, a blowout loss to Utah, but rebounded for a solid victory against the Mavericks.
Senior forward Madi Williams finished with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and recorded six rebounds. Senior guard Nevaeh Tot contributed 11 points and six assists in the Sooners’ win.
OU grabbed 44 rebounds compared to the Mavericks’ 34 and shot 52.6% from the field.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Robertson gets hot
Senior guard Taylor Robertson had the hot hand in Sunday’s victory while continuing her push for the NCAA career 3-point record.
Robertson led the Sooners in scoring with 21 points, finishing with season highs in points and 3-pointers made. Robertson shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc against the Mavericks.
She started the second half with two quick 3-pointers and an assist to help extend the lead to 12 before UT-Arlington called a timeout with seven minutes left in the third quarter to slow the Sooners down.
Sooners scoring balance
Sunday’s win was a full team effort for the Sooners. Oklahoma received points from 10 of the 11 players who hit the floor and had five players in double digits.
Junior guard Skylar Vann had a huge night off of the bench for the Sooners. She contributed 14 points along with a career-high 12 rebounds and two assists, her first double-double of the season.
Senior forward Liz Scott also had a big night in the Sooners’ win. She ended the night with 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists to help Oklahoma secure the road victory.
Turnovers limit Sooners
Going into Sunday’s game, Oklahoma was averaging 11 turnovers per game. The Sooners committed 13 turnovers in just the first half against UT-Arlington, which allowed the Mavericks to hang around throughout the game.
UT-Arlington senior guard Jireh Washington was a problem for Oklahoma with five steals. The Mavericks scored 14 points off the Sooners turnovers in the first half.
OU finished with 29 turnovers, and UT-Arlington was able to take the lead with four minutes left in the game, but a bucket by Williams gave the lead back to the Sooners.
The Sooners look to end their four-game road trip with a win at Arkansas State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.