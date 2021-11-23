You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Taylor Robertson named to Women's Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Taylor Robertson

Guard Taylor Robertson shoots against No. 19 West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2020 in Morgantown.

 WVU Athletics

Senior Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson was named to the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team on Tuesday.

Robertson averaged 25 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds during OU’s three games in the tournament. She led the Sooners in points in all three games, scoring 29 against Oregon, 27 against Buffalo and 19 against Minnesota. Her nine 3s against Buffalo tied her own OU record for most 3s in a game.

This season, Robertson is averaging 19 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. She has started all six games for OU, shooting 44 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3. Of her 33 made shots this season, 31 have been 3s.

The Sooners (5-1) finished fifth in the tournament with a 2-1 record. They’ll have a week off before their next game against SMU (2-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Dallas on ESPN+.

