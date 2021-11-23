OU basketball: Taylor Robertson named to Women's Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Senior Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson was named to the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team on Tuesday.
𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓-𝐑𝐨𝐛25.0 ppg5.7 apg 4.7 rpg21 made 3-pointers @T_Rob30 has been named to the @B4AOfficial All-Tournament Team‼️#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/Xlgq3xp1vp— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 23, 2021
Robertson averaged 25 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds during OU’s three games in the tournament. She led the Sooners in points in all three games, scoring 29 against Oregon, 27 against Buffalo and 19 against Minnesota. Her nine 3s against Buffalo tied her own OU record for most 3s in a game.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@T_Rob30 with back-to-back-to-back threes and the #Sooners use an 11-0 run to take the lead! OU 28, UB 24 | 4:58 2Q pic.twitter.com/R0aOcFvD2d— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 22, 2021
This season, Robertson is averaging 19 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. She has started all six games for OU, shooting 44 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3. Of her 33 made shots this season, 31 have been 3s.
The Sooners (5-1) finished fifth in the tournament with a 2-1 record. They’ll have a week off before their next game against SMU (2-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Dallas on ESPN+.
