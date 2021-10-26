OU basketball: Taylor Robertson named to Ann Meyers-Drysdale award watch list for 3rd straight season

Senior guard Taylor Robertson has made the Ann-Meyers Drysdale Award watch list for the third year in a row, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s best shooting guard every season.
𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩 🔥@T_Rob30 is officially on the watch list for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award for the 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 year in a row!🔗 » https://t.co/427QZJfyfk#Sooners | @Hoophall pic.twitter.com/mFVm30mDRy— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) October 26, 2021
Robertson is entering her fourth season at OU and first under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. During her career, she has earned several Big 12 honors, including Freshman of the Year in 2019. Robertson has averaged 16.5 points per game at OU, shooting 46 percent.
Last season, Robertson was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after finishing with the nation’s fourth-best 3-point percentage at 43 percent. She started all 24 games she played, averaging 16.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She also shot 48 percent from the field.
The Sooners will play their first exhibition game against Rogers State on Sunday, Oct. 10, before starting the regular season with a road contest against South Dakota on Nov. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.