OU basketball: Taylor Robertson named to Ann Meyers-Drysdale award watch list for 3rd straight season

Taylor Robertson

Junior guard Taylor Robertson celebrates during the Sooners' win over UAPB on Dec. 29, 2021.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Senior guard Taylor Robertson has made the Ann-Meyers Drysdale Award watch list for the third year in a row, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s best shooting guard every season. 

Robertson is entering her fourth season at OU and first under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. During her career, she has earned several Big 12 honors, including Freshman of the Year in 2019. Robertson has averaged 16.5 points per game at OU, shooting 46 percent.

Last season, Robertson was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after finishing with the nation’s fourth-best 3-point percentage at 43 percent. She started all 24 games she played, averaging 16.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She also shot 48 percent from the field.

The Sooners will play their first exhibition game against Rogers State on Sunday, Oct. 10, before starting the regular season with a road contest against South Dakota on Nov. 9.

