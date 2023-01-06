OU basketball: Tanner Groves, Sooners look to get back on track after 2 consecutive close losses

Tanner Groves is willing to help Oklahoma win at all costs.
The senior forward’s mentality is pivotal, according to OU coach Porter Moser, as the Sooners (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) look to recover from back-to-back losses to No. 6 Texas and No. 25 Iowa State by a total of four points. Groves is averaging 11.6 points, seven rebounds and one block per game this season, but his veteran leadership is one of OU’s biggest assets in the rugged schedule of Big 12.
“Tanner's willing to do the things that he needs to do to win,” Moser said. “He's on top of it. He's selfless. He's on top of defensive game plans and offensive game plans. He really wants to win at no cost, and that's what I love about Tanner.”
Groves is focused on motivating his teammates, despite the disappointment of two, close losses. He reminded the team that there’s still 17 games left to build an impressive resume and clinch a berth into March Madness. OU currently stands at No. 37 in KenPom’s rankings.
“(There) is more than enough to get a ton of resume wins,” Groves said. “A lot of these younger guys have their heads down, and they're disappointed with some of the outcomes but, as an older leader, some of the other captains on the squad, we understand the importance of every single game. We know that we have plenty of opportunities coming up.”
Oklahoma has a chance to pick up its first conference win against Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock. Grovesis looking to buckle down on defense after Moser said it was a key factor inclosing tight games.
The Cyclones shot 3-for-5 in the final four minutes of the Sooners’ 63-60 loss on Wednesday.
“We're like a possession away in four of our five losses (of winning)” Groves said. “If we can change the outcome of some of those games, we’re a top 25 team. We're good enough to compete with every single team in the nation, but it just kind of comes down to the last four minutes of the game, getting stops and playing defense.”
“… That's just kind of the main thing that we've been focused on. Focusing on is trying to defend in the last four minutes and we gotta clean that up.”
The former Eastern Washington transfer said he will rely on Moser’s wisdom to improve. Following the loss against Iowa State, Moser said it was “up to him” to keep the locker room stable and confident, and he’s kept the same mentality in his second season with Oklahoma.
Moser’s consistency has allowed Groves and the team to grow. . Groves uses his coaching to improve as a leader on and off the court, making the team more well-rounded with leadership.
“He doesn't change how he coaches the entire time, and I respect him for that,’ Groves said. And I think it’s helped our team get better. Whenever we lose or whenever we win, (he) coaches the same. We're always gonna want to build with what we could have done better.
“... I think coach has been good about staying the course and sticking to his culture.I think all the guys on the team are buying in. I think that's a really good positive moving forward with the program.”
Next, as OU faces the Red Raiders, Groves will use the lessons learned from Moser and Oklahoma’s back-to-back losses to inspire wins moving forward.
“Like I said, we're like one possession away in a lot of these games,” Groves said. “It's just a matter of tightening some screws when it comes to the defensive end in the last four minutes and then we'll be right there.”
