OU basketball: Tanner Groves ready to lead, Porter Moser's family adjusting to Norman — 3 takeaways

Oklahoma is quickly approaching the start of its 2021-22 season, beginning with its exhibition vs Rogers State at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
Head coach Porter Moser, senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jalen Hill spoke with reporters on Thursday ahead of their upcoming scrimmage.
Here’s three takeaways from the press conference:
Tanner Groves ready to take next step as a leader
Groves will be making his OU debut in the Sooners’ scrimmage after transferring from Eastern Washington of the Big Sky Conference. He’s looking to play a big role for the Sooners this season. The last time Groves took the floor, he dropped 35 points vs. Kansas in the NCAA tournament.
“I think that in terms of March Madness and in terms of last season, I think that it had me in a mindset where it doesn't matter who I play,” Groves said. “I’ve just got to go out there with as much confidence as I can and we'll see what happens.”
Groves averaged 17.2 points per game and eight rebounds per game last season and was named the 2020-21 Big Sky Player of the Year. His brother Jacob Groves also transferred to OU from Eastern Washington.
“I'm pretty excited for the game on Monday, I think it will be pretty telling to see and figure lineups and rotations out but I think we’ve come a long way,” Groves said. “I'm just looking forward to stepping into a role of leadership and helping out some of the younger guys get on the same page and understand what needs to go into what it means to be part of a winning program. And so I'm just looking forward to all of that.”
Drumming up excitement among the fanbase
When Moser spoke at OU’s annual homecoming Rah! Rally, he promised to visit every fraternity and sorority on campus, and met with a number of houses earlier this week.
Getting our students 𝙝𝙮𝙥𝙚𝙙 for hoops 👏 pic.twitter.com/122KqWXGYq— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 25, 2021
Known for passing out hot dogs in the student center during his time coaching Loyola-Chicago — among other forms of previous community engagement — Moser has made a point of bringing the same energy to Oklahoma.
“That's one of those things where you look at those motivational statements (with a) mentality of ‘I have to do this’ as opposed to ‘I get to do this’. That wasn't a chore for me,” Moser said. “I met a school that has that kind of spirit, the Greek system is phenomenal here, the student body is phenomenal, to be able to get to go out and interact with them and tell them how important they are to our program, to have a student body with this kind of energy, the mass numbers of the student body.
“It was a great night and it's not gonna be the only night, with every fraternity I went to, just the energy about Oklahoma, so this is only the beginning.”
Moser and family settling in well
When Moser made the decision to come from Chicago to Norman, it was the first time he’d moved his family in a decade. His daughter, Jordan, who attended Loyola and played in five games over two years, and son Jake, who’s now a freshman, both followed him to Oklahoma and walked on to the Sooners’ basketball teams. The atmosphere of Norman and OU made him certain he made the right decision.
“I've been rumored for different jobs the last four years and through the process of that I've always sat down and talked to my family, my kids about it,” Moser said. “My wife, Megan, they're always like, ‘Dad, whatever’s best for you,’ and I feel like there's been a couple times in the past they've said that and then I told them I was staying, and they're like, ‘Thank God.’ This time around, when they sat down and then it was Oklahoma, they were truly ready. They were like, ‘this fits you.’”
Jake and Jordan will never forget the day they flew into Norman, their father said. They both loved the energy of the town and both were excited Moser took the job.
“I'm blessed as a father,” Moser said. “I get to see them a lot. They both have tremendous energy and spirits about themselves. They're about the team. They know their roles are going to be limited on the floor, but they also get that they can have a huge role as a member of a team, building culture, the enthusiasm, the positivity, the helping where needed. They’ve grown up in it, they get that, they're both positive influences on their teams.
“For me, it's really cool to see even though Jake doesn't get in the mix, playing wise, he does a lot of the drills and he does a lot of the scout stuff, and it's cool to see him every day. (I’m) very, very blessed they're here and just like me, they just think that Norman has been overwhelmingly welcoming. That my kids feel that, as a father, that means a lot to me."
