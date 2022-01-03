OU basketball: Tanner Groves, Bijan Cortes' status remains undetermined, Jacob Groves cleared for return vs Baylor

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser announced Monday that the status of senior forward Tanner Groves and freshman guard Bijan Cortes is still to be determined for Tuesday’s game against No. 1 Baylor.
Cortes and Tanner Groves missed the Sooners’ Big 12 play opening 71-69 win against Kansas State on Jan. 1 along with junior forward Jacob Groves, who has already been cleared to return to play at Baylor.
“We have a couple more questions we have to answer,” Moser said. “But they're out of their five day quarantine window and we'll know more tomorrow.”
Tanner Groves is OU’s leading scorer on the season, averaging 14.3 points per game. Jacob Groves and Cortes both play key roles off the bench, averaging 13.5 and 9.7 minutes per game, respectively. Without the trio, senior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, to push the Sooners past the Wildcats.
Oklahoma will tip off vs No. 1 Baylor at 6 p.m. CT Jan. 4 in Waco (ESPN2).
