OU basketball: Tanner Groves, Bijan Cortes cleared for game at Baylor; Rick Issanza, Marvin Johnson enter health and safety protocols

Oklahoma senior forward Tanner Groves and freshman guard Bijan Cortes have been cleared to play in Tuesday night’s game against Baylor, while redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson and redshirt sophomore forward Rick Issanza will be unavailable due to health and safety protocols, per a university release.
The trio of Tanner Groves, junior forward Jacob Groves and Cortes was absent from OU’s 71-69 win over Kansas State on Jan. 1. Coach Porter Moser told reporters Monday that Tanner Groves and Cortes had exited their five day quarantine window but that there were “a couple more questions to answer.” Moser also deemed Jacob Groves available for the Baylor matchup at the time.
Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game and has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice this season. Jacob Groves and Cortes average 13.5 minutes and 9.7 minutes off the bench respectively.
Issanza started in Groves’ place against Kansas State and posted one rebound and one assist in the win. Johnson has appeared in seven games this season and averages 2.3 points per game.
OU tips off against No. 1 Baylor at 6 p.m. CT on Jan. 4 in Waco on ESPN2.
