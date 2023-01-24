 Skip to main content
OU basketball suffers worst loss of season in 79-52 blowout against No. 11 TCU

C.J. Noland

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland during the game against OSU at Gallagher-Iba on Jan. 18.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) suffered its largest loss of the season 79-52 to No. 11 TCU (16-4, 5-3) on Tuesday in Fort Worth.

The loss is the Sooners’ third in a row, and second by double-digits during the losing spell.

The Sooners shot 31.3% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range, while committing 15 turnovers. The Horned Frogs scored 25 fastbreak points and 16 points off OU’s giveaways.

TCU jumped to an early 11-0 lead and didn’t look back, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland led the Sooners with 11 points and was the lone double-figure scorer. Junior forward Sam Godwin added nine points and senior forward Jalen Hill scored eight.

Senior forward Tanner Groves fouled out early in the second half, finishing the night playing 18 minutes. Senior guard Grant Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer this season, was held to five points on 3-for-11 shooting. Oklahoma’s other starters — Milos Uzan,Jacob Groves and Hill— also each played 25 minutes or less as head coach Porter Moser opted for younger players late.

Freshman guard Benny Schroder appeared for the final 10 minutes with the game out of reach, entering for the first time since Dec. 6. Moser also subbed in junior guard Joe Bamisile, an offseason transfer from George Washington, for the first time since Dec. 17.

Next, OU faces No. 2 Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Norman in the Big 12-SEC challenge.

Other notes

  • Oklahoma’s 17-point first-half deficit is the most it has trailed going into halftime this season.
  • Noland’s 11 points is the most he’s scored since Nov. 15, when he also had 11 points during the Sooners’ win over UNC Wilmington.
  • Oklahoma was outrebounded 46 to 38 by the Horned Frogs. It's the second consecutive game OU has been outrebounded.
  • Sherfield failed to score in the second half for the third game in a row.
  • Schröder played a career-high 10 minutes against the Horned Frogs. He scored four points.
  • Bamisile played six minutes and was 0 for 2 on shot attempts.
  • Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes posted a career-high six assists against the Horned Frogs.
  • Senior forward Jacob Groves played only 12 minutes, which is the least he’s played all season.

