OU basketball suffers 93-61 blowout loss to West Virginia on road

Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) 93-61 Saturday in Morgantown.
Porter Moser’s squad is now 1-5 in its last six games, which includes five losses in a row to Big 12 opponents. The Sooners’ last conference win was over the Mountaineers on Jan. 14 in Norman.
Oklahoma has also lost four of its last six matches by double-digits, with two coming against Oklahoma State, one to TCU and one to West Virginia.
Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson led the charge over OU’s defense, scoring 23 of his teams’ 56 points by halftime. He finished with a career-high 34 points on 13 for 23 shooting, while adding six makes from beyond the arc to end the game.
West Virginia scored 24 points off of Oklahoma’s 16 turnovers. The Mountaineers also scored 36 points in the paint, compared to OU’s 26.
Oklahoma’s defense struggled during the contest, allowing the Mountaineers to shoot 46.9% from the field and 40.9% from deep. For the second game in a row the Sooners struggled to find the basket, shooting 37.3% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 16 points, shooting 6 for 13 from the field and making four 3-pointers. Junior guard Joe Bamisile added 11 points on 5 for 10 shooting.
Oklahoma trailed by 10 points midway through the first half, but brought the game back within three points. West Virginia ended the first half on a 31-8 run to take a 26-point lead over the Sooners at halftime.
The Sooners entered the contest among ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s first four teams out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma missed another chance to capture a resume-building win, as eight games remain before the Big 12 Tournament.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sooners have the toughest remaining schedule in the nation.
Next, the Sooners face No. 11 Baylor (17-6, 6-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Waco. The Bears blew out Texas Tech 89-62 Saturday.
Other Notes
Junior guard Joe Bamisile played 19 minutes, his most since Dec. 10 when he played 19 minutes off the bench in the Sooners’ loss to Arkansas.
Oklahoma entered the contest with a -4 average turnover differential, which was the worst margin in the conference. The Sooners committed 16 turnovers against the Mountaineers on Saturday.
Senior forward Tanner Groves fouled out for the fifth time this season. He finished with two points, shooting 0 for 2 from the field
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes made his first-career start, taking over senior forward Jacob Groves spot on the floor. He finished with six points, two rebounds and three assists 1 for 4 shooting.
It’s the first time Moser has tinkered with the starting lineup since Dec. 6, when he started freshman guard Milos Uzan in place of sophomore guard C.J. Noland.
Oklahoma allowed 56 points in the first half, which is the most West Virginia has scored during the first half this season.
Jacob Groves played 13 minutes during the contest. He hasn’t eclipsed over 20 minutes of playing time since Jan. 18 in OU’s loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.