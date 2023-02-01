OU basketball suffers 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (13-9, 4-5) 71-61 Wednesday in Norman.
The Sooners’ inability to defend the Cowboys’ offense in the paint and grab rebounds proved to be the difference in the contest. OSU scored 44 points in the paint, compared to OU’s 22.
The Cowboys also outrebounded Oklahoma 42 to 32, including 14 to 6 on the offensive boards. OU finished the game shooting 34.8% from the field, which was worse than OSU’s 43.3%.
The Sooners’ frontcourt struggled to defend Oklahoma State forwards Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse, who each dropped 18 points.
OU is now 1-3 in its last four games, with its lone win against then-No. 2 Alabama last Saturday. It’s also the third time in five games the Sooners have lost by double-digits, with two of their blowout losses coming at the hands of the Cowboys.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14 points, while shooting 4 for 12 from the field and 3 for 10 from 3-point range. Freshman guard Milos Uzan also added 11 points.
OSU opened the first half on a 6-0 run, and OU couldn’t respond, falling down 14 points by halftime. The Cowboys’ offense was the difference early as theyshot 47.1% from the field and 30% from 3-point range in the first half, compared to Oklahoma’s 30.4% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range.
Despite OU’s first-half defensive struggles, free throws kept Oklahoma within distance. The Sooners finished halftime 12 of 16 from the free throw line compared to OSU’s 7 of 8 margin.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led Oklahoma with seven points at halftime. Senior guard Sherfield added six points and Uzan had four points, which were the Sooners’ first points of the contest.
OSU’s dominance continued into the second half as it took a 20 point lead at one point. Oklahoma State led the contest for 39:46 during the game.
Next, the Sooners will face West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown.
Other Notes:
A season-record 13,431 fans attended the contest, beating OU’s previous mark of 10,869 fans who attended against the Crimson Tide. The Sooners announced free admission on Jan. 31, as part of a “Fan Appreciation Night.”
For the second game in a row, OU head coach Porter Moser dawned a check, striped blazer on the sideline.
Freshman Otega Oweh played 15 minutes. It was the fourth consecutive game he's played more than 10 minutes during a contest.
Oklahoma entered halftime down 14 points, which was the second conference game in a row OU trailed by double digits at halftime.
Moser picked up his second technical of the season after barking at a ref midway through the second half. His first one was assessed against West Virginia on Jan. 14.
The Sooners are now 0-4 in their last four contests against Big 12 opponents.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.